GENEVA — Hobart needed a big victory to get back on track toward winning the Liberty League title.
After a tough road loss to Union last week, the Statesmen (5-1, 1-1) put up 41 points to reassert themselves as one of the powerhouses in the Liberty League.
Despite a late, 20-point run in the fourth quarter by RPI, Hobart put up a solid effort on all sides of the ball to move to 5-1 overall and 1-1 in league play this season.
It was a scoreless game until the second quarter when Hobart found another gear and took control of the contest.
The Statesmen caught the Engineers off guard with their first score.
Despite being a pass-heavy offense, Hobart decided to hand the ball to Brian Haeffner, who galloped 13 yards for the first touchdown of the game. RPI would tie it at 7-7 less than four minutes later, but that would be the closest they got for the remainder of the day.
After that, Hobart would score 31 unanswered points.
With just over a minute left in the half, quarterback Ryan Hoffman found receiver Mike Giacobbe — who continues to have a stellar season — for 65 yards to put the Statesmen up by a touchdown heading into the half.
Giacobbe then opened up the second half with a 10-yard touchdown pass for his second of the day and to cap off a 10-play, 85-yard drive. Giacobbe only had two catches on the day, but both were for touchdowns.
RPI managed to get two late touchdowns as they were in panic mode, but could not overcome the gap created by the Statesmen in their 41-27 victory.
Quarterback Ryan Hoffman ended the game going 19-for-24 and 294 yards through the air, with three touchdowns and one interception. Hobart also had one of its best rushing games with 81 total yards led by Haeffner, who had 12 attempts for 40 yards and a touchdown.
Ray Conley had a big receiving game for the Orange and Purple with six catches for 111 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Emmett Forde had another monstrous game with 12 total tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
As for Kyle Hackett, he had a rare miss in the second quarter from 29 yards out. As he has done after the few misses he has had, the junior All-American was perfect for the rest of the day with made field goals from 35 and 37 yards out.
Hobart will have a true test next week as they travel down to Ithaca to take on the Bombers in a matchup that could decide their fate in the Liberty League. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.