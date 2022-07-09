A pair of Hobart College lacrosse alumni will represent Team Israel at the 2022 World Games.
Brothers Max and Jake Silberlicht took on playing and coaching roles when the World Games got underway Friday at PNC Field in Birmingham, Alabama.
The two attended school less than two hours from Geneva in New Hartford and graduated New Hartford High School before attending Hobart in the early 2010’s.
A veteran of international lacrosse, Jake has played for Israel at every international competition since making his debut at the 2014 FIL World Championship. Max will be an assistant coach at the World Games and also serves as the head coach of the Israel National Men’s Field Lacrosse Team.
Jake has been a team captain for Israel since 2016. When he’s not playing for Israel, he’s helping grow the game as Israel Lacrosse’s director of youth development. Max was a member of the Latvia men’s lacrosse coaching staff for seven seasons, including two as head coach. He stepped down in 2019 to join Jake on Team Israel. Previously an assistant men’s lacrosse coach at Boston University, Max works as a health and fitness sales representative in the Boston area.
The style of lacrosse will be different than that of the high school and collegiate game. The tournament, comprised of Israel, Australia, Canada, Germany, Great Britain, Haudenosaunee, Japan and the United States, will play in the “Sixes” format.
Sixes features six players on the field per team with a total of 12 players on each roster. Games are comprised of four, 8-minute quarters with a 30-second shot clock. A face-off starts each quarter, but goalies initiate play following a goal. The field is smaller than the field version of lacrosse, measuring approximately 77 yards by 39 yards (70x36 meters).
The tournament began Friday and concludes with the Gold Medal game on Tuesday, July 12.