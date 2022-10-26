ALBANY — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19 and plan to protect against the spread of respiratory virus infections that become more common in the fall and winter seasons.
"As the weather gets colder and respiratory virus infections become more prevalent, I urge New Yorkers to remain vigilant and to use all available tools to keep themselves, their loved ones and their communities safe and healthy," Governor Hochul said. "Be sure to stay up to date on vaccine doses, and test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options."
Governor Hochul announced last week that children ages five and older may now receive the bivalent booster shots that are recommended to increase protection against COVID-19. The State Department of Health updated its guidance after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended its emergency use authorization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its clinical guidance, which collectively will allow more children to safely boost their immunity against COVID-19.
The Governor continues to urge New Yorkers to get their bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters. To schedule an appointment for a booster, New Yorkers should contact their local phaarmacy, county health department, or healthcare provider; visit vaccines.gov; text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.
In addition, Governor Hochul is encouraging New Yorkers to get their annual flu vaccine as flu season is already widespread across New York State. The flu virus and the virus that causes COVID-19 are both currently circulating, so getting vaccinated against both is the best way to stay healthy and to avoid added stress to the health care system.
The State Department of Health recently announced the launch of its annual public education campaign, reminding adults and parents to get both flu and COVID-19 shots for themselves and children 6 months and older. The advertisements, which will run in both English and Spanish language, began running on Monday, Oct. 10.
For information about flu vaccine clinics, contact the local health department or visit vaccines.gov/find-vaccines/.
Today's data is summarized briefly below:
- Cases Per 100k - 22.46
- 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k - 19.06
- Test Results Reported - 76,876
- Total Positive - 4,390
- Percent Positive - 4.93%**
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive - 5.57%**
- Patient Hospitalization - 2,856 (-18)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 488
- Patients in ICU - 287 (-29)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation - 119 (-7)
- Total Discharges - 354,882 (+450)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS - 24
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS - 58,676
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State's percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data -- not percent positivity.
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC - 74,885
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
Current Data for Finger Lakes region:
328 COVID patients hospitalized
86 Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
Positive cases in the following Finger Lakes counties:
- Ontario-24,609
Wayne-20,722
Yates-4,232
Seneca-7,212
On Friday, Oct. 21, there were 22 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 58,578.
New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child's pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as t