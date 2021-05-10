Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has tested positive for the corticosteroid betamethasone and faces possible disqualification from the May 1 race at Churchill Downs, it was announced May 9.
Trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended by Churchill from entering any horses at the Louisville track, pending the conclusion of an investigation by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.
Baffert traveled from California to watch Medina Spirit and Concert Tour train for the May 15th Preakness Stakes.
Baffert said Medina Spirit tested positive for 21 picograms of betamethasone per milliliter of blood or plasma—information that was relayed to him Friday by his assistant, Jimmy Barnes, who was served by the KHRC.
Betamethasone is a Class C drug that is allowed in Kentucky as a therapeutic. However, state rules require at least a 14-day withdrawal time and any level of detection on race day is a violation. The threshold was changed to zero from 10 picograms per milliliter of blood or plasma in August.
On Saturday, Churchill Downs clarified with BloodHorse that horses trained by Baffert would not be permitted to run under an assistant's name, a practice often employed by trainers while serving suspensions or undergoing the appeals process.
In response to the positive, The Stronach Group pushed the taking of entries and the post position draw for the Preakness Stakes from May 10 to May 11, and moved the taking of entries and draw for its May 14 Black-Eyed Susan Day from May 9 to May 10.