Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES coordinates the teaching sub service for 19 school districts in the region through its Newark office.
Once a district approves someone to be a sub and they are fingerprinted and give clearance, they are placed on a sub list according to their preferences.
The district will alert the service when a sub is needed. The match is left up to an automated system, which will robo- call the person about the vacancy. It may be accepted or rejected by the sub. If it is rejected and no sub is found, the system will start calling people back.
Potential subs may also access the system through a secure website that is provided by BOCES, where the sub can see upcoming vacancies and claim them