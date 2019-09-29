PENN YAN — Late last October, Letchworth/Warsaw shut out Penn Yan on its way to the 2018 Section V Class C championship.
The Indians and Mustangs squared off Saturday for a Week 4 regular-season meeting. The matchup materialized thanks to Section V’s inaugural season of Federation scheduling, which eliminated leagues in favor of games between opponents of the identical classification size.
The final margin was closer. Though not a shutout like its 28-0 predecessor, the result remained the same.
L/W again flexed its defensive muscles en route to a 28-14 toppling of Penn Yan at Mustang Field. The hosts managed just 130 total yards and one offensive touchdown against the reigning champs.
“I know we can play better than we did today, but Letchworth/Warsaw is a quality opponent,” Mustangs coach Tim McBride said. “They return most of their starters from last year when they won sectionals. We played very physically, we just made too many mistakes.”
McBride pointed out L/W’s blocked punt by Evan Reding that set up a short field. The Indians need three plays and to cover only 12 yards for their score that made it 14-0 early in the second quarter.
In the second half, Penn Yan twice battled back from three-score deficits to trail 21-7 and 28-14. With the latter score, the Mustangs actually had two possessions to cut into the hole even more. But both times they committed turnovers.
“It just comes down to execution, and we’re just not executing properly like we should,” offered McBride, whose team turned over the ball three times for the game. “Ball security is a part of execution.”
L/W led 14-0 at halftime on a first-quarter TD run by quarterback Brett Vasile and Vasile’s 9-yard scoring pass to Eddie Stores just 2:08 into the second frame. Penn Yan gained only 77 first-half yards.
“We lean on our techniques,” winning coach Justin Mann said of bottling up the Mustangs. “We make our reads, rally to the football, and tackle.”
The Indians opened the second half with a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive that consumed 6:05 off the clock. Dalton English made a leaping grad on Vasile’s 13-yard pass to the end zone.
Penn Yan signal-caller Kyle Berna ran five yards on third-and-goal to make it 21-7 with 2:16 left in the third. Austin Williams dashed 46 yards to push matters to 28-7 less than 10 seconds into the final quarter, but Mekhi Mahan returned the ensuing kickoff 87 yards for a TD.
Trailing 28-14, the Mustangs had chances to close the gap but fumbled in L/W territory and were picked off near midfield.
“They can stretch the field and score in a hurry,” said Mann, whose Indians improved to 4-0. “We told the defense we have to [stop them], that we can’t let them back into the game.”
Vasile finished 12-of-16 passing for 113 yards. L/W rushed 47 times for 209 yards, spearheaded by English (9-49) and Josh Andrews (11-48). In victory, seven different players logged rushing attempts and seven different players recorded receptions.
Berna was 4-of-4 on shovel passes and 12-of-25 overall for 98 yards. Brennan Prather tallied four catches for 60 yards and booted two extra-points.
“Objectively, we’re 2-2 and we have young guys up front,” McBride reflected. “To get [where we want to be], we just have to execute better up there.”