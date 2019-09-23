ATTICA — After two solid wins to begin their season, the Penn Yan Mustangs were humbled by Attica on Friday night as they fell 48-0.
Despite the lopsided final score, Penn Yan did have their fair share of offense, but could not find a way into the endzone.
In the quarterback position, Kyle Berna completed 14 of his 26 pass attempts for 196 yards. Unfortunately, he also threw three interceptions and rushed for -7 yards. Alex Foster had two pass attempts and completed one for seven yards.
Berna managed to spread the ball to four different receivers. Kyler Lloyd caught six passes for 91 yards, Brennan Prather had yards in bunches with 74 yards over three catches, Mekhi Mahan had five catches for 36 yards and Damien Snyder caught one pass for 13 yards.
The Mustangs did not run the ball very much as Mahan only had two rushes for four yards.
On the defensive side of the ball, Mahan did all he could with 13 tackles. Damien Miller picked up eight tackles and Damien Snyder had five tackles.
The Mustangs will look to get back in the win column next Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at home against Letchworth/Warsaw.