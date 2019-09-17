WATERLOO — Waterloo battled an opponent and Mother Nature’s high winds Friday night.
Each fight proved well worth it.
The Indians earned a 24-13 victory over Dansville in their home opener at Tom Coughlin Stadium.
Senior quarterback Julian Ruiz was 14-for-19 through the air, racking up 170 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Kyle Slywka was an integral part of the offense, rushing for 86 yards and two touchdowns and catching five passes for 89 yards and a score.
The senior leadership of Joel Kraft and Mike Hubbard were key components too. Kraft hauled in two receptions for 10 yards and a score, while Hubbard gave the Mustangs’ defensive backfield headaches with his eight-reception, 72-yard performance.
Waterloo (1-1) will look to avenge last year’s 62-32 sectional loss to East Rochester/Gananda (1-1) when the two teams square off at 7 p.m. Friday in East Rochester.