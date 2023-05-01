BOYS LACROSSE

Finger Lakes;League;Overall

Palmyra-Macedon;4-0;8-2

Wayne Central;4-0;6-4

Marcus Whitman;4-1;5-5

Geneva;3-1;5-4

Mynderse;3-2;4-4

Gananda;2-3;5-5

Bloomfield/Honeoye;2-4;3-5

Newark;1-3;4-4

Waterloo;1-4;2-6

Midlakes/Red Jacket;0-5;1-7

Monroe County 3;League;Overall

Canandaigua;2-0;9-1

Independent;;Overall

Penn Yan;;6-3

——

GIRLS LACROSSE

Finger Lakes;League;Overall

Penn Yan;4-0;9-1

Palmyra-Macedon;3-0;7-2

Mynderse/Romulus;2-1;5-3

Wayne Central;2-3;3-6

Newark/Midlakes;1-2;4-5

Waterloo/Marcus Whitman;1-2;5-4

Geneva;0-2;4-5

Gananda/Marion;0-3;1-7

Monroe County 2;League;Overall

Canandaigua;3-0;10-2

——

BASEBALL

Finger Lakes East;League;Overall

Palmyra-Macedon;6-1;10-2

Geneva;5-1;6-2

Wayne Central;5-2;7-4

Penn Yan;4-2;5-6

Midlakes;2-4;4-4

Mynderse;2-4;4-6

Newark;1-6;2-10

Waterloo;1-6;3-8

Finger Lakes West;League;Overall

Honeoye;5-1;5-4

Bloomfield;3-1;3-2

Red Jacket;4-2;6-3

Naples;3-2;6-2

Dundee/Bradford;1-3;2-4

Harley/Allendale-Columbia;1-4;1-5

South Seneca/Romulus;0-4;2-5

Wayne County;League;Overall

Sodus;9-0;11-1

North Rose-Wolcott;8-0;8-2

Williamson;5-3;5-5

East Rochester;6-4;7-6

Gananda;5-6;5-8

Clyde-Savannah;2-6;3-7

Lyons;0-6;0-10

Marion;0-10;0-10

Monroe County 3;League;Overall

Canandaigua;2-3;5-7

——

SOFTBALL

Finger Lakes East;League;Overall

Midlakes;5-0;6-3

Wayne Central;5-1;7-1

Waterloo;5-2;6-2

Mynderse;3-3;4-5

Palmyra-Macedon;3-4;5-4

Newark;3-5;4-8

Penn Yan;2-4;3-5

Geneva;0-7;0-9

Finger Lakes West;League;Overall

Bloomfield;4-0;6-1

Dundee/Bradford;4-1;6-2

Honeoye;4-1;9-1

Harley/Allendale-Columbia;1-2;2-2

South Seneca/Romulus;1-3;3-3

Red Jacket;1-4;1-7

Naples;1-5;2-6

Wayne County;League;Overall

North Rose-Wolcott;7-0;7-0

Sodus;7-0;7-2

Williamson;6-2;6-3

Marion/Gananda;6-3;7-3

Lyons;2-4;2-9

Clyde-Savannah;1-6;1-6

East Rochester;1-7;1-9

Red Creek;0-8;0-8

Monroe County 3;League;Overall

Canandaigua;2-1;4-5

——

BOYS TENNIS

Finger Lakes East;League;Overall

Wayne Central;7-0;7-0

Geneva;5-1;6-1

Midlakes;3-3;4-4

Newark;3-4;4-4

Palmyra-Macedon;1-5;1-6

Finger Lakes West;League;Overall

Naples;4-1;5-1

Penn Yan;4-1;6-1

Honeoye;3-2;3-2

Bloomfield;1-4;1-4

Mynderse;0-4;1-5

Marcus Whitman;0-6;0-6

Wayne County;League;Overall

East Rochester;4-1;8-2

North Rose-Wolcott;4-1;4-3

Williamson;3-2;3-2

Clyde-Savannah;1-4;1-4

Lyons;0-4;0-4

Monroe County 2;League;Overall

Canandaigua;1-0;1-3

