HOUHGTON — Friday night at Houghton College presented a final chance for Wayne-Finger Lakes indoor track and field athletes to polish their skills before sectionals.
All groups from the league participated in the four-hour meet and plenty of local athletes took top spots in events.
The meet started out with the boys 3,200 meter run and Marcus Whitman’s Brendan Thompson and Newark’s Ethan Tonkinson posted top-three finishes with times of 11:31.51 (Thompson) and 11:47.44 (Tonkinson), good for second and third place, respectively.
In the girls 3,000 meter run, Clyde-Savannah’s Kylie Paylor nearly knocked off the usual champion from Wayne Central in Autumn Wildey. Paylor finished .79 seconds behind Wildey with a time of 11:39.94 to place second. Paylor went on to finish fourth in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 5:27.81.
In the girls 1,000-meter run, Midlakes’ Katelyn Wilkes placed first with a time of 3:16.82, 12 seconds before another runner crossed the line. Wilkes also placed third in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 5:24.40.
Soon after, Midlakes had another runner win an event. This time it was Zachary Rozelle who upset Newark’s Broden Haltiner in the 600-meter run. Rozelle finished in 1:27.58 and Haltiner was right behind him with a final time of 1:29.25.
Midlakes athletes continued to perform well with junior Alyssa Crance placing second in the girls 600-meter run, three seconds behind East Rochester’s Samantha Lewis with a time of 1:48.72.
The meet shifted back to distance races and Marcus Whitman senior Timothy Hansen squeaked out a victory with a time of 4:55.42.
It seemed that many of the schools’ top competitors used the meet to stay loose between the league championships and sectionals. Newark’s usual band of champions such as Norwood and Kayden Hughes, Rocco Salerno and others did not appear in any running races besides the 800-meter relay and the only race Haltiner competed in was the 600 race and one of the relays. The one relay that the Hughes brothers and Salerno did appear in, they won by nearly five seconds. Also reacing with them was senior TyRee Orbaker, who served as the third leg and handed off to the anchor in Norwood, who brought home the win.
Newark, Clyde-Savannah and Mynderse took 1-2-3 finishes in the 3,200-meter relay whilst the Midlakes’s girls squad took second in their respective 3,200 relay.
The South Seneca/Romulus relay team of Sylvia Brock, Lisi Hubbard, Marigold McGabe, Bridget Mapstone and Natalie Capluzzi took third in the girls 1,600-meter relay with a time of 5:24.03.
Newark superstar William Trembley took no time off as he competed — and won — his usual events. Trembley placed first in shot put and weight throw with throws of 47-feet, 5-inches in shot put and 54-feet, 10¼-inches in weight throw.
Midlakes’ Tyler Lantrip and Zachary Crawford were right behind Trembley with second- and third-place finishes in the shot put. Lantrip threw 39-feet, 3¼-inches in shot put and 44-feet, 0¼-inches in weight throw. Crawford threw 38-feet, 9¾-inches in shot put for third.
While his time on the track was brief, Norwood Hughes still competed in two field events: the high jump and long jump. He placed first and second, repectively. His high jump of 5-feet, 10-inches tied with Clyde-Savannah’s Tyler Kell.
In the Divisional meet, Norwood lost the long jump by two inches to his teammate Salerno. This time, both Hughes and Salerno were bested by Dundee/Bradford’s Camden Buchanan, who won the event with a leap of 20-feet, 8¾-inches. Buchanan also placed third in the triple jump with 39-feet, 11½-inches.
Midlakes sophomore Kianna Naval performed well in field events. She posted second-place finishes in both the high jump (4-feet, 10-inches) and triple jump (33-feet, 6-inches).
The schools return next weekend to Houghton College for the sectional meet that will determine who moves on to the state qualifiers the last weekend in February.