ROCHESTER — The best of the Finger Lakes indoor track and field traveled to Nazareth College on Friday evening to try and reach the state championships and a number of local athletes qualified across four events.
Waterloo’s Chance Rice Porter placed first in the 600-meter run with a time of 1:37.93.
Next to qualify was the Newark boys 800- and 1600-meter relay teams. Rocco Salerno, a part of the relay team, also qualified in the triple jump.
Also going to states from Newark is William Trembley, who easily threw his way into the state tournament in boys Weight Throw and Shot Put. Trembley placed second among all throwers with a toss of 60’ 6 1/2”, easily passing the 53-foot state qualifying mark.
Last to qualify was Clyde-Savannah’s Tyler Kell in the boys High Jump. Kell’s jump of 6’ 6” not only landed him first place but also was two inches clear of the state qualifying mark.
The NY State Indoor Track & Field State Championships will be held Saturday, March 5 at Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, NY.