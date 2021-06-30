It is no secret that you will always look for opportunities that deliver high ROI whenever you are thinking of investing. Often, your thoughts will be drawn to options such as venture capital, real-estate investment trusts, and private equity funds. However, other emerging investment opportunities are promising even higher returns. Cryptocurrency is leading these alternative investment opportunities.
Are you thinking of adding some diversity to your retirement portfolio? Cryptocurrency may be your answer. This investment class holds much appeal. A common question that both new and seasoned investors always ask is whether buying cryptocurrency is a good idea for long-term investing.
What is Cryptocurrency? A Brief Definition
The cryptocurrency craze has become hard to ignore. It has come into the market as a "hot" asset class. The price surges in Bitcoin have lured adventurer investors into this investment.
However, what exactly is cryptocurrency? It is a decentralized digital currency secured by cryptography, meaning it is nearly impossible to counterfeit or double spend. Cryptocurrencies are developed on a blockchain – an immutable decentralized network. The values of these digital coins are determined by the interplay of market demand and supply. Since cryptocurrency is decentralized – not dependent on a single central authority – it is not affected by changes in inflation and government interest rates. Cryptocurrency is an asset with the potential to democratize access to wealth. It is a currency by the people, for the people.
Is Crypto a Good Investment Opportunity?
Cryptocurrency offers the opportunity for both short-term and long-term investment. You can invest in Crypto at the individual or business level. Here are some key benefits of cryptocurrency.
Reliability and Safety
Cryptocurrency is built on blockchain, an immutable decentralized digital network. The network is both transparent, safe, and secure. Therefore, payments made in cryptocurrency cannot be reversed and cannot be used for fraud or identity theft.
Upside potential
While past returns may not be a good indicator for the future, Bitcoin (the leading cryptocurrency by adoption and value) has made many millionaires in the past few years. The digital currency has had a general upward trend in the past few years earning many investors a great fortune. In 2013, Bitcoin's (BTC) price was barely $800, yet in 2021, the price has hit over $60,000. Long-term investors especially have enjoyed this bullish trend.
3. Low Transaction Cost
Eliminating third-party payment processors such as banks has enabled low transaction costs for cryptocurrencies. Crypto enables peer-to-peer transactions, which makes instant transfers much faster and cheaper.
4. Crypto can be more stable
Making a long-term investment in cryptocurrency, for example, adding it to your retirement plan can help overcome short-term price volatility. The returns of digital asset investment are not correlated to any specific industry. Therefore, investing in crypto is a good way of reducing any unsystematic risk.
Starting Out with Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency Exchange
You need a platform where you can buy and sell your cryptocurrency. Crypto exchanges will allow you to trade digital currencies for other assets including fiat currencies and digital currencies. The most important factor to consider when trading and purchasing cryptocurrency is safety and security. Whether you want to trade frequently or purchase and hold long-term, the safety and security of your funds will always be the top priority.
Coinbase and Gemini will always come up as top exchange use cases whether you are interested in safety and security, ease of use, or anonymity or privacy. Coinbase is a widely known and used cryptocurrency exchange in the United States. Gemini, on the other hand, is, suits those who value security above all else. It is fully licensed. It also offers additional security features hence one of the most secure exchanges in the cryptocurrency space. Besides, both Coinbase and Gemini will give a bonus of $10 worth of bitcoin if you sign up and use $100.
Cryptocurrency wallets
Just like a bank account in centralized finance, you need a cryptocurrency wallet to store your coins and validate your transactions. A wallet keeps a private key, secret information you need to validate transactions and “sign” them up to complete transactions involving buying or exchanging cryptocurrency for another asset.
A private key is a very significant aspect of your cryptocurrency wallet. Your private key helps you to store access to your wallet and do transactions. A public key, on the other hand, enables you to receive funds from other sources. If someone was to send you funds and they miss the address, the funds will end in the wrong wallet. Usually, a key is comprised of many alphanumerical characters. Therefore, someone can mistakenly enter the wrong address.
However, no need to worry about this problem anymore. Unstoppable Domains is providing you with blockchain domain names. People can use the domain name to send money to your wallet without having to know your public address. They simply send it straight to your domain (Example: Johnsmith.crypto). This revolutionary move solves one of the major challenges with using wallet addresses. Visit Unstoppable Domains today and have your name do the work of your public address. Additionally, if you choose domain names that are desired by other people you could end up making a good return on your money.
Final Thoughts
Cryptocurrency has been with us for about a decade. The fears that surround its reliability have melted away, almost completely. The opportunity that the digital currency provides is hard to ignore. For long-term investors, it is even more appealing considering the general upward trend in their prices. Cryptocurrency might be the right move for your retirement portfolio.
