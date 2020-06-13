There is no question that many contracts are won or lost on the opening lead. For this reason, choosing the opening lead has been the subject of many theoretical dissertations, not to mention many a hot dispute, since the game was invented.
Fortunately, most opening leads are clear-cut. The bidding may point the way, or a strong honor-card sequence in a suit may be especially attractive.
The trouble arises mostly when the opening leader has a choice of several leads, any of which may turn out to be rousing success or a dismal failure. These are the leads that can cause heated debates and sleepless nights.
In today’s deal, West was confronted by just such a dilemma. He felt that neither of his two anemic four-card suits was worth leading, so he settled instead on the ten of spades in hopes of striking gold in his partner’s hand. This inspired lead should have defeated the contract, but, sadly, East gummed up the works.
Declarer was able to diagnose the short-suit lead since he had the nine of spades in his hand. So, to tempt East into going astray, he played the king of spades from dummy.
Not inclined to reject such a juicy morsel, East pounced on the king with the ace, effectively scuttling the defense. Regardless of East’s return at trick two, South could next safely dislodge West’s ace of clubs and so finish with 10 tricks.
However, had East withheld his ace at trick one and simply encouraged West by signaling with the eight, declarer would have gone down one. Whenever West gained the lead with the ace of clubs, his spade return would have allowed East to run his suit.
The correct play should not have been hard for East to work out. The lead of the ten of spades marked South with the jack, so the play of the king by declarer was sure to have been a ruse.