SYRACUSE — In the first 87 games of his four-year career, Jesse Edwards had not even attempted a 3-point shot.
So when Syracuse’s 6-foot-11 senior center threw in a no-other-choice 3-pointer as time was running out on the 30-second shot clock, guard Joe Girard took it as a good sign.
“When you see a shot like that go in from Jesse,’’ Girard said, “you think the game’s going to go your way.’’
The game did go Syracuse’s way. The Orange toppled 23rd-ranked North Carolina State, 75-72, on Tuesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Technically, Edwards’ 3-pointer proved to be the final margin, but he did a lot more to win the game besides heaving up and making the first 3-pointer of his career.
Edwards posted his 11th double-double of the season, scoring 18 points and soaring for 16 rebounds. He played the entire 40 minutes for just the second time in his career.
He put up those numbers while continuously banging against N.C. State center DJ Burns. Edwards had a two-inch height advantage but gave away 45 pounds to his burly counterpart.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim compared the 6-foot-9, 275-pound Burns to former NBA player Zach Randolph, who Boeheim had coached years ago on the USA’s Junior Olympic squad.
“He’s even bigger,’’ Boeheim said of Burns.
Burns finished with 15 points but only three rebounds before fouling out of the game.
“Great battle,’’ N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said. “Two really good post guys.’’
While Burns showed off a soft touch on his mid-range jumper, Edwards used his length and athleticism to get shots over or around Burns.
In the first half, though, Edwards struggled to make those shots. He missed all three of his field goal attempts in the half.
“I’m usually not the stronger one, so I’m used to that,’’ Edwards said of going up against the massive Burns. “I just try to go around. I feel like I got a lot of good shots and I just missed a bunch of them.’’
Edwards did force Burns to commit fouls that put the N.C. State center in jeopardy.
With just more than 13 minutes left in the game, Edwards spun for a basket, drawing a foul on Burns in the process. The foul was Burns’ fourth, forcing him to take a seat on the bench.
Starting with that play, Edwards elevated his play for a series of key plays down the stretch.
In those final 13 minutes, Edwards scored 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting and grabbed three rebounds.
He converted an offensive rebound for a bucket. He made that miracle 3-pointer. He dunked off a pass from SU point guard Judah Mintz.
In the game’s final minutes, Edwards won a scramble for a loose ball. From the seat of his pants, he spotted Mintz open at the top of the key. Edwards hit Mintz with a two-handed chest pass and Mintz knocked down the 3-pointer to tie the game at 70-all.
“I was just hoping he was able to get it out,’’ Mintz said. “It wasn’t lucky, but it was lucky.’’
On Syracuse’s next possession, Edwards did something that was almost as rare as making a 3-pointer.
He got the ball with his back to N.C. State’s Ebenezer Duwuona. There was traffic around him, so he didn’t dare dribble, but he wanted to make a move.
So Edwards waved his hand at Chris Bell, motioning for the Syracuse forward to give him space.
“When he moved me out of the way, I knew he was serious,’’ Bell said. “I just got out of the way.’’
Edwards put the ball on the floor, turned and shot over Duwuona. He made the shot and drew the foul.
“I feel like I was getting good shots and they were shots I should make,’’ Edwards said. “So I just waved him to get some space in the post. I got a good shot and this time I made it.’’
Edwards’ and-1 gave Syracuse a 73-70 lead with less than two minutes remaining.
“It was awesome,’’ Girard said. “It was big-time play.’’