On Top of Old Smokey Lasagna (takeout & outdoor seating), Oct. 15, 3-8 p.m., Sodus Chamber of Commerce. Layers of cheese, smoked meatball slices, and our house-made spicy tomato sauce. Served with Amazing Grains Co. salty Bread and a side salad. Take-out orders will be packaged to serve “family-style”. Single — $12, Serve (4) $44, Serve (6) $60. Pre-order: (315) 553-2663
Smoked Prime Rib (takeout & outdoor seating), Oct. 16, 3-8 p.m., Sodus Chamber of Commerce. Served with au jus or horseradish garlic cream and 2 sides. Dinner side options include: garlic & chive salt potatoes, cornbread, bacon mac & cheese, coleslaw, smoked beans & bacon, caprese corn salad, dilly beans, or garden side salad. Cost: $21.99. Pre-order: (315) 553-2663
Baby Back Ribs, Oct. 17, 3-8 p.m. Sodus Chamber of Commerce. 1/2 Rack $8.50, Full Rack $15.50, add 2 Dinner Sides for $6 more. Dinner side options include: garlic & chive salt potatoes, cornbread, bacon mac & cheese, coleslaw, smoked beans & bacon, dilly beans, caprese corn salad, or garden side salad. Pre-order: (315) 553-2663
Chicken Biscuit Dinner (takeout only), 4-6 p.m. at Seneca Falls First United Methodist Church, 2 Chapel St., Seneca Falls. Dinners cost $10. Face coverings and social distancing are required.
All You Can Eat Breakfast Buffet, 8-10 a.m. Oct. 17 at the Moose Club, 301 E Elm Street, Penn Yan. Sponsored by the Hope Walk of Yates County. The money raised will stay in Yates County to support residents with cancer. To reserve tickets, call: (607) 283-4673. Tickets also available at door.
Pasta Dinner (takeout only), 3-6 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Palmyra Fire Hall, 615 E. Main St., Palmyra. A fundraiser for the Humane Society of Wayne County. Dinners cost $9 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12. Menu features pasta, sauce with or without meat, salad, Italian bread, and a homemade dessert. Order tickets through the mail by sending a check made payable to HSWC, and indicating dinner preference (meat or vegetarian), to Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489. Tickets also can be picked up at HSWC. They must be ordered in advance by Oct. 8. The accompanying White Elephant Sale portion of this event has been canceled. Info: www.hswaynepets.org or (315) 946-3389.
Chicken/Pork Steak Barbecue, 11 a.m. start Oct. 24 at Lafayette Park, 1-99 Memorial Day Place, Waterloo. Proceeds support cancer research in national centers including Sloan-Kettering, Dana Farber, MC Anderson, University of Chicago, Columbia, and Ohio State, as well as benefiting the Waterloo chapter of Phi Beta Sorority’s local organizations and hospice care facility. Dinners cost $10. K&R Catering is preparing the food. Menu includes a half-chicken or pork steak, salt potatoes, beans, a roll, and a Halloween treat. Face coverings are required when ordering and picking up meals. Info: Linda Milliman, (315) 539-9756.
Turkey Dinner, 4-7 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Lyons United Methodist Church, 93 William St., Lyons. Dinners cost $10 (presale) or $11 (walk-up). Menu includes turkey, stuffing, squash, potatoes, cranberries, coleslaw, a roll, and choice of apple pie or a brownie for dessert. Delivery is available for residents of the former village who buy presale tickets. Tickets: Jenn Lake at (315) 946-6035 or (315) 945-7462.