GENEVA — It’s befitting that the winner of this year’s Finger Lakes Times Christmas Cookie Contest conceived of her victorious treat during last winter’s Covid-19 isolation.
Emily Hoven of Newark said she and her 8-year-old son were forced into quarantine so often she had plenty of time — and the emotional need — to be in the kitchen.
“I had to do something to keep my spirits up, and baking was my go-to,” said Hoven, who during that time created her “First Fall of Snow Almond Cookie Sandwich” cookie that earned first place in this year’s contest.
All of that baking certainly sharpened her creative chops; another of Hoven’s entries, the Hot Cocoa Cookie Cups, took second place, a spot she had finished in two prior Times’ cookie contests.
Claiming the top two spots was certainly a surprise to her and the judges; never in the contest’s history has a baker claimed two of the top three spots.
“Oh my God, I was not expecting that at all,” Hoven said when informed of her wins.
After a Covid hiatus last year, this year’s competition attracted close to 30 entries, a healthy turnout. Five guest judges (see box) sampled their way through two flights of cookies to determine first, second and third place. The winning bakers receiving $150, $75 and $50 — and plenty of bragging rights.
“Dare I say this is the most qualified crew (of judges) we’ve ever had,” Times chief photographer and “Bigger Picture” columnist Spencer Tulis said as he documented the event and tabulated the results.
This year’s contest looked a little different for the judges, who instead of gathering around a crowded, cookie-laden table in the newspaper’s conference room sat at individual tasting tables in a larger back room. And, the cookies came individually packaged (thank you, bakers!)
Despite the changes, along with a little confusion finding the cookies that advanced to the final round amid a sea of plastic baggies, the contest persevered and the cookies tasted just as good as in years past.
Judges Andrea Hampton and Beth Kesel skipped lunch to be able to tackle the task at hand. With close to 30 entries, each judge sampled five or six cookies before sending their top two favorites to the final round of 10 (see box) — joking if palate cleansers would be provided between each (milk and water were on hand).
“We’re all going to be on such a sugar high when we leave,” Hampton said.
As the top 10 cookies were distributed for tasting, Tulis called it “Decision Time” before noting how, in years past, the winner often was determined when the last judge unveiled his or her three top-ranked choices.
As Kesel sampled the Peanut Butter Delights, she was pleasantly surprised by an invisible ingredient.
“Oh, there’s chocolate on the bottom. That’s interesting,” she said.
“Yes, that was a nice surprise,” echoed fellow judge Maria Carlo.
Several also commented on the cute presentation of the Hot Cocoa Cookie Cups.
The winner please
As the judges started listing their top three cookies, the Caramel Rocky Road Bars by Diane Smith of Phelps were an early front-runner, with both Carlo and Kal Awad ranking it second. Carlo’s top cookie was the Peanut Butter Delights, while Awad selected the Hot Cocoa Cookie Cups.
Interestingly, judges Hampton and Tomás Gonzalez picked the same three cookies as their favorites, but in different order. Hampton gave third place to the Lemon-Pecan Bars baked by Lonie Woodard of Clyde, second to Hoven’s Hot Cocoa Cookie Cups and first to Hoven’s Almond Cookie Sandwich. Gonzalez also placed the Almond Cookie Sandwich first, but gave second to the Lemon-Pecan Bars and third to the Hot Cocoa Cookie Cups.
As the last judge to tip her cards, Kesel solidified Hoven’s first- and second-place showing by also ranking her Almond Cookie Sandwich first and the Hot Cocoa Cookie Cups second. Kesel’s third-place cookie was the Cheesecake Cranberry Bar baked by Jennifer Jensen of Penn Yan.
Based on the weighted scoring system, the Almond Cookie Sandwich took first place with 15 points, the Hot Cocoa Cookie Sandwich second with 12 points, and the Caramel Rocky Road Bars third with 6 points.
Awad was not surprised that Hoven’s cookies nabbed the top two spots because he said both creations featured “multiple builds.” Gonzalez praised the competing textures of the Almond Cookie Sandwich, with its outer crunch and inner softness. Hampton said its flavor quality was “not amateur.”
The Hot Cocoa Cookie Cups certainly gained points for their cuteness and festiveness, but Hampton noted they tasted as good as they looked.
The third-place Caramel Rocky Road Bars drew praise from Carlo — she liked the saltiness — and Awad.
“It was sweet and salty and had all kinds of things going on,” Carlo said.
Smith found that recipe in a 1979 Land O’ Lakes cookbook and usually makes the bars for every holiday.
“I usually have to double the batch,” she said. “I have to make sure one daughter goes home with some and the other daughter goes home with some and we have some left to eat.”
Smith, who has been baking for a long time, used to sell Christmas cookies as a side gig. She said she missed last year’s canceled contest, and her third-place showing this year is prompting her to already be thinking about what to submit next year.
Hoven said when she first came up with the recipe for her winning Almond Cookie Sandwich she “kinda wung it.”
“But I really liked it, and so did my son,” she said, adding almond is a flavor she associates with Christmas cookies and thinks others do too.
On the other hand, she has been making the Hot Cocoa Cookie Cups for years after discovering a recipe on Pinterest. She only baked them for the contest at the suggestion of her sister’s fiancé, but noted they are a favorite of her son’s as well.
“If I don’t hide them they’re gone very quickly,” she said.
Hoven loves to bake for friends and family, but said it’s her dream to one day open her own bakery. At the very least, perhaps her cookies will find themselves offered for sale locally.
Gonzalez, an owner of Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante in Geneva, enjoyed being a judge and was impressed with the caliber of the entries.
“(The contest) showcases some good talent out in the community,” he said. “Maybe we can feature some at the restaurant.”