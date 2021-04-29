CLIFTON SPRINGS — “Adrift,” a national juried exhibition featuring 36 artists from 10 states, opens to the public at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The themes of artwork to be included in the exhibition at Main Street Arts address the notion of complete freedom and/or being completely lost.
Main Street Arts Executive Director and curator Bradley Butler will be joined by exhibition juror Steffi Chappell, assistant curator at the Everson Museum of Art, for a virtual reception at 5 p.m. Saturday on Facebook Live, via the Main Street Arts Facebook page. Butler will give a walk-through of the exhibition, highlighting works in the show, and Chappell will announce the award winners, totaling $1,000 in cash awards.
View a full list of the artists included in “Adrift” on the gallery’s website, where you’ll also be able to see exhibition photos, as well as preview and purchase works in the show.
Chappell, a member of the curatorial team at the Everson, works on exhibitions featuring modern and contemporary American artists, writes and edits content for the museum’s blog, and leads education programs highlighting work in the Everson’s permanent collection.
“Adrift” runs through June 11. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays. Appointments to see the exhibition are encouraged and can be made at www.MainStreet ArtsCS.org.
In addition to the in-person exhibition, a virtual interactive version of the exhibition will be available for online viewing at interactive.mainstreetartscs.org.