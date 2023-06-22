WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Air Force Band’s seven-day community relations tour includes a stop at Smith Opera House in Geneva on Sunday.
The “Airmen of Note” will perform at 3 p.m. at The Smith. It’s part of a five-stop tour in Pennsylvania and New York that also includes a Saturday appearance at the Rochester International Jazz Festival.
“We are excited to bring the band to Pennsylvania and New York,” Flight Chief CMSgt. Brian Macdonald said in a press release. “Performing live and meeting communities around the country is a regular highlight of our mission, and we look forward to sharing America’s original music with people in each city.”
The tour honors airmen past and present, and highlights the excellence of military members working all over the globe.
The “Airmen of Note” is one of the six performing ensembles within the Air Force Band, the premier musical organization of the Air Force. The band honors those who have served, inspires American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and connects with the global community on behalf of the Air Force and U.S.
Sunday’s concert is free and open to the public. Find ticket information at https://www.music.af.mil/USAFBand/Events/National-Tours/Airmen-of-Note/.