CANANDAIGUA — Rain or shine, the Master Gardeners of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County will hold their annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon May 8 at 480 N. Main St.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the plant sale will happen as it has in past years. Restrictions to be enforced include face coverings, social distancing, one-way traffic in the sale area, and a limited number allowed into the plant sale area at one time.
The sale will feature perennial and annual flowers, along with some vegetable plants. Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions and assist in plant selection. Bring boxes if planning to buy in bulk.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit the educational outreach of the Ontario County CCE Homes and Grounds programming that the Master Gardener volunteers perform.
Call (585) 394-3977, ext. 436 or 427, if interesting in donating plants.
For more information on the plant sale or the Master Gardener program, email nea8@cornell.edu.