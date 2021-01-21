PENN YAN — The Arts Center of Yates County has opened its first show of the year. Sticking with a tradition to open the new year by featuring familiar exhibiting artists, this showing highlights the work of painters Beverly Oben, Lana Grauer and Eric Happ, along with potter Faith Benedict.
Oben, who lives in Bluff Point, has been making art since she was a child. As an elementary school teacher, she delighted in incorporating art into her curriculum, but it was after retiring that she began pursuing her own artistic desires in earnest. After “dabbling in watercolor,” she took some lessons in palette knife oil painting, which became her favorite medium.
A member of the Penn Yan Art Guild, Bev also taught children’s art classes at the Arts Center for many years.
Grauer lived for many years in California, but spent summers on Keuka Lake and eventually moved to the area after her husband retired.
“As a landscape painter I am amazed and in awe of nature in the Finger Lakes Region of Upstate New York,” Grauer said. “The changing seasons and rapidly evolving weather patterns provide an immense palette of hues and values.”
Grauer paints exclusively with pastel, although she often starts her piece with a watercolor or pure pigment under-painting. In addition, she enjoys plein air painting.
Happ grew up outside Rochester and has lived on the shores of Seneca Lake for more than 20 years. Like Oben, Eric began his artistic career after retiring — he from the state Health Department. He prefers to work in watercolors and acrylics.
“I enjoy putting as much depth into a painting as I can with the use of perspective, lights and darks, and paying close attention to shadows,” Happ said, adding that he seems to be most drawn to nautical subjects due to a lifelong attraction to water, sailing, and scuba diving.
More than four decades ago, Benedict “retired” as a professional potter and began a new career as a local art teacher, working in the Penn Yan elementary, middle and high schools for more than three decades. Upon her second retirement (from teaching), she turned back to her pottery and is once again producing bowls, vases, teapots and more, often adorned with gently curving leafy shapes in the glaze. Still a popular ceramics teacher, she also serves on the Arts Center’s Board of Directors.
A selection of work from each of these local featured artists, along with work from many of the Arts Center’s other exhibiting artists, can now be seen at the Arts Center.