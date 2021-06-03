PENN YAN — The sun on the lakes, stream, fields, hills and mountains of upstate New York is the focus of the Arts Center of Yates County’s “New York Summer” exhibit. The exhibit features the work of painter Catherine O’Neill of Hamburg and painter/print-maker Dennis Revitzky of Honeoye Falls, as well as work by many of the center’s regularly exhibiting artists.
O’Neill’s work has been chosen for exhibitions put on by both the American and National Watercolor societies, as well as in the Adirondacks National Exhibitions of American Watercolors, held annually at View Arts Center in Old Forge. She was awarded one of the center’s artist-in-residence slots last summer, spending a more than a week painting at Sunny Point.
A native of Pennsylvania, Revitzky did graduate work in fine arts at the College at Brockport and taught art in Livonia for 33 years. He’s been exhibiting and selling his work for almost 40 years and has been included in over 125 regional and national shows.
“New York Summer” opened May 24 at the Arts Center of Yates County and runs until June 26. The center’s summer hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is free.
For more information, contact the Arts Center of Yates County at (315) 536-8226.