SENECA FALLS — The Artworks Gallery will hold an Ink Wash Drawing Workshop with Roberta Nelson on July 17. The workshop will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Artworks Gallery, 109 Fall St.
“India ink is applied in different value mixtures to create areas of highlights, mid-tones, and shadows in the individual objects,” Nelson, the course instructor, explained. “When dry, fine textures and details can be added using pen and ink.”
Participants should bring an assortment of watercolor and bristle brushes, water container, paper towels, heavy weight drawing paper or pad (80-100 pound) at least 9-by-12 inches, pencil, and an eraser. Optional items are photos to be reproduced. Nelson will provide the India ink.
The workshop costs $40. Register by Monday(July 12). Contact Nelson with questions at rnelson33@rochester.rr.com or (315) 549-8323.