SENECA FALLS — The Artworks Gallery will hold a Layered Paper Florals Workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday(July 24) at the Artworks Gallery, 109 Fall St.
“Layered paper drawing is technique that breaks a drawing down into a selected number of colors," lead instructor Roberta Nelson explained. "All shapes that are the same color are drawn onto the same sheet of paper and then are cut out. If there are four colors, four different color sheets will be used. The sheets are then glued together beginning with the background color and working forward to the foreground color. Once the glue is dry, the shapes are shaded with colored pencils to create 3-D effects.”
Participants should bring 9-by-12-inch or 12-by-16-inch sheets of construction paper in the desired colors, scissors, an Exacto knife, a cutting board, glue and colored pencils (Prismacolor color pencils are recommended). Bring pictures of flowers, if desired.
The workshop costs $40. The registration deadline has passed; contact Nelson at rnelson33@rochester.rr.com or (315) 549-8323 to check on available spots.