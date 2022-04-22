CANANDAIGUA — In celebration of Earth Month, Aubergine in the downtown district is hosting chef Pamela Cecere this weekend.
Cecere will be preparing samples, discussing food choices and talking about sustainable eating from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 143 S. Main St. business.
The Victor native is a graduate of the renowned Le Cordon Bleu in Paris. Her book, “30 Days in the Jungle,” chronicles her time spent in Hawaii and her journey to becoming a leader in plant-based cuisine.
To find out more about Cecere, go to www.pamelathechef.com. To learn more about Aubergine, go to www.auberginetable.com.