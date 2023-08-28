Ten years ago, McPherson (Kan.) College started looking for a car that its students could take on as a long-term restoration project — with the goal of eventually entering it in the prestigious Concours d’Elegance.
Three years later, what the college found was a 1953 Mercedes-Benz 300S Cabriolet, in a barn in Pennsylvania. They hauled it to the campus near Wichita, Kan., and students have been working on it ever since. One of them is Jeremy Porter of Seneca Falls, a rising junior who hopes to have a career in historic car restoration.
Porter, the son of Scott and Susan Porter, is a restoration technician, painter, and mechanical systems specialist. He did an internship at Finger Lakes Vintage and Sports Car in 2021.
Two weekends ago, Porter was part of the team from McPherson that achieved the goal of showing the car at the Concours d’Elegance in Pebble Beach, Calif. Competing against five other cars in the Post War Luxury Class, the McPherson effort took second place, which Porter found phenomenal.
“We had a podium finish,” he said. “For a group of 18- to 22-year-olds, competing against people who have done this all their lives, it feels good.”
Billed as an unmatched tradition of automotive excellence, the event has been held since 1950 and is considered America’s flagship classic car show. Not your typical poke-under-the-hood event, the cars that are shown date back to the early 20th century and are easily worth seven figures.
This year’s Best of Show winner was a 1937 Mercedes-Benz roadster that was first owned by the Shah of Afghanistan — one of just three similar cars surviving in the world today. It was one of 216 cars from 18 countries and 30 states in the competition.
The cars, besides being present for the Aug. 20 main event, also have to drive well, Porter said. They all participate in a tour around Carmel, Calif., earlier in the week. Porter didn’t drive it; Brian Martin, director of Auto Restoration at McPherson, was behind the wheel. Theirs is not the easiest car to drive, Porter said, because it has a four-speed manual shifter on the steering column that follows an unnatural pattern.
So many of the cars featured on a fairway at Pebble Beach Golf Links overlooking the Pacific Ocean — Delahayes, Duesenbergs, Isotta Fraschinies — are lost to history, so seeing them restored is really the stuff of dreams for car enthusiasts like Porter.
He said he first became interested in cars when he attended an event at Watkins Glen and got the idea that he would someday like to work on iconic cars. One of his favorites? Ferraris.
Most of the cars at Pebble Beach are part of collections; some are for sale. The show is the perfect way for “purveyors of stratospheric cars,” according to a recent article in the New York Times about the show, to connect with people who are likely able to afford them. Even the price of a spectator ticket, at about $500, is expensive.
But don’t count on McPherson’s car, Porter said, because it isn’t for sale. Students at the school will continue to work on it, adding to the 17,000 hours that have been put into the car already.
There are more than 13,000 individual parts in the Mercedes. Porter said he and his peers learned critical-thinking skills in addition to the mechanics of the car itself. They also had to learn about finishes and trying to adapt modern-day chemical processes to a vintage surface.
The California judges didn’t give the McPherson students — they have a scholarship relationship with the school — any idea of what they may have lost points for, dropping it to second place, although it does give the team something to look for before the next competition. Porter said the winner in their class was a “one-off Chrysler that was built for the president of Chrysler at the time.”
Porter isn’t sure when the college’s car will be taken to another show. There’s the Amelia Concours d’Elegance the first week of March at Amelia Island, Fla. It’s very similar to the show in California, but Porter said the school may want to “stretch it out” so as many students can have the experience of showing the car as possible.