Like the doctors of yesteryear, Jean Jones Hirsch makes house calls — even after moving to the Cattaraugus County community of Portville from her Fayette home 18 years ago.
Jones Hirsch, 81, is an Avon lady. Actually, an Avon matriarch may be a more apt description. A mother of five, she started selling Avon products in 1970 as a way to make extra money and carve out a vocation for herself. Although her children are long since grown, she’s still at it 50 years later — and still catering to some of her early customers, as well as their children.
Joyce Colegrove of Fayette is one of those initial customers. Just over a week ago the two women visited at Colegrove’s kitchen table, each with an Avon catalog in hand. Arranged on the tabletop were some of the collectibles Colegrove has purchased over the years.
Colegrove is an ardent buyer of lip moisturizer and also partial to Avon’s shirts.
“I have an Avon shirt on right now,” she said, adding, “I always need a pocket to carry my (lip moisturizer) in, which I also get from Avon.”
Colegrove also often orders facial products, shower gels and Skin So Soft, the latter an Avon institution. Another favorite is the Avon lemon sugar body spray, which became her signature scent to her grandchildren.
“I bought that for years,” Colegrove said. “My grandchildren would say, ‘I don’t want to let you go Grandma. You smell so good.’ “
On that recent day, Jones Hirsch pointed out that the new shirts were on Page 163 in the catalog; Colegrove decided to order an animal print one. This transaction involved no searching and clicking: Jones Hirsch has a small order booklet where she writes down each customer’s choices. A carbon backing provides them a receipt. And, the personal touch of making a sale in a customer’s kitchen seems quaint in these days of Amazon Prime.
Jones Hirsch was first an Avon customer before she started selling in the summer of 1970. Phyllis Stivers of Varick was promoted to become an Avon manager and eyed Jones Hirsch to take over her customer territory. Stivers said she knew Jones Hirsch from Pennsylvania, before both women moved to the Finger Lakes, so she asked her to give Avon a try.
Stivers recalled that she would only commit temporarily until a permanent replacement was found.
“I didn’t have to look,” Stivers said. “She liked it when she got started.”
Stivers said Jones Hirsch was “very regular” and among her top 10 sellers. And, she’s not the only seller who has hit the 50-year milestone; Stivers said she knows several.
“Some people just don’t want to stop,” she said.
At the peak of her selling career Jones Hirsh estimates she had about 100 customers and made gross sales of $25,000 annually. She sold to women in Geneva, Seneca Falls, Waterloo, Varick, Romulus, MacDougall, and Fayette, and to family members in Pennsylvania. Orders were placed every three weeks, then moved to a two-week cycle.
Avon provided a way to work while still allowing her to stay home with her children. When her children were in school is when Jones Hirsch made most of her customer visits or deliveries. When the kids were out of school she said she’d work evenings, but never weekends. She sometimes used a babysitter, but rarely. On a few occasions the kids tagged along.
With five children, the income Avon generated certainly helped, but Jones Hirsch also enjoyed the independence and friendships she developed over the years. Those friends are why she still continues to sell Avon from afar — nowadays making the 2½-hour drive once a month to check in with customers, deliver their orders, and spend a week with her daughter in Seneca Falls.
“I could be my own boss, run my own business, set my own hours and goals for sales to begin with,” she said. “And then, over time, it involved the connections with clients who became friends. It was also my routine for income. It’s no different than having a regular job.”
A natural
It’s obvious Jones Hirsch is a natural-born saleswoman. Even though she doesn’t work as hard as she used to, she still has 50 customers in Seneca, Ontario and Allegany counties. Proof of her success over the years is a curio cabinet at home filled with Mrs. Albee figurines, awarded to salespeople who reach a certain threshold in annual sales.
Jones Hirsch had a knack for making customers her friends. Colegrove noted over the years the two women have laughed and cried together, sharing in life’s ups and downs.
“I made good connections with people,” Jones Hirsch said. “I loved showing them the new products. I wasn’t afraid to call on new potential customers.”
Because many of her customers were not grouped together and lived in the countryside, she had to rely on word of mouth or cold calling — dropping off Avon booklets and then following up in person or by phone. Jones Hirsch said she treated selling Avon products as “a job,” and would buy demos and always have catalog booklets on hand to cement her sales.
Her daughter, Susan Ford of North Carolina, said she and her siblings benefited from their mother’s selling prowess.
“The money she earned helped us all,” Ford wrote in an email, noting it paid for her four years of braces.
There was spillover as well.
“We were always able to help raise funds for our class projects at school, support our teams and band boosters. ... We could always count on Mom’s customers to help support the school fundraisers we were involved with,” Ford said.
Ford has fond memories of accompanying her mother on some of her Avon visits, sitting and listening while she had tea and chatted with her customers.
“It was great fun to be with her,” she said.
Being involved in any career for 50 years makes one a witness to change; that’s certainly been the case for Jones Hirsh and Avon. Today, many sales representatives don’t go door to door, preferring to work online. And, the product selection has expanded too.
At first Avon was primarily a perfume company, then started adding skincare items, bubble bath and lotions, Jones Hirsch said. Then came jewelry, home decor items, toys, clothing and collectibles.
In years past Colegrove had a soft spot for holiday decorations and collectibles, as she bought items to first create a Christmas village for herself then as gifts for her children and grandchildren.
“Ken (Joyce’s husband) would say no more decorations, and Jean would set the things out and I’d go, ‘Oh well, I can’t resist that,’ “ Colegrove said.
What Jones Hirsch can’t resist is giving up her Avon career. She jokes that with the gas and travel time it’s actually costing her to sell Avon products these days, but she’s able to visit family and friends regularly. Plus, she feels it’s essential to stay active.
“It gets me out of the house,” she said. “It’s good for me.”