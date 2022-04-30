GENEVA — Big aLICe Brewing is celebrating its one-year anniversary Sunday with an eight-hour event at its Route 14 location.
Two new beers will be released as part of the festivities.
The Moor the Merrier is a 100% New York State India Pale Ale crafted by Big aLICe and the these breweries: WeBe Brewing , Lake Drum, Brewery Ardennes, Seneca Lake Brewing, Twisted Rail Brewing, Climbing Bines, Warhorse, Lucky Hare, Two Goats, Seneca Lodge, Seneca Stag, Tin Barn, and Pantomime Mixtures.
The second new brew, a 100% New York State Wild Ale named “Long Way Home,” was aged in Blaufrankish barrels from the winery before being bottle-conditioned. Big aLICe collaborated with Keuka Lake Vineyards on that beer.
“I just want to say how excited we are to be a part of this community of brewers,” said Kyle Hurst, president and founder of Big aLICe, in a press release. “Every brewery in this area has been so welcoming and supportive of us at every step along the way. It’s hard to believe we’re open almost a full year now. What better way to celebrate than to brew a beer with all of these great breweries and members of the community.”
“Working with all members of the Finger Lakes community is so important to us,” added David Diehl, Big aLICe’s Finger Lakes taproom manager.
Also highlighting the anniversary event is live music from local and regional acts. Dennis Winge performs at 2 p.m., followed by Buffalo-based Big J Blues at 5 p.m.
In addition, JR’s BBQ Food Truck will be selling food, beginning at 12 noon and continuing until 8 p.m. or until sold out.
For more information, visit bigalicebrewing.com/finger-lakes-events.