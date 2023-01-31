CANANDAIGUA — Wood Library is hosting the opening of a Black History Month exhibition entitled “Fierce Determination: Moving Forward With Grace and Dignity” on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.
The exhibit was curated by Canandaigua residents Connie Fredericks-Malone and Jim Malone. It has been prepared and executed with the help of the Ontario County Historical Society.
The historical photos in the exhibit represent more than 40 years of searching for and collecting positive images of Black individuals. The Malones have rescued those images from anonymity and decay. Each piece in the exhibit reflects the grace and dignity of these souls, whose images speak a fierce determination to move forward in their lives within a society that frequently presented cruel and oppressive barriers to their progress. The photos cover a time period ranging from the Civil War through mid-20th century.
Jim and Connie, when asked about the importance of the exhibit, said, “We invite the entire Canandaigua community to visit and experience this exhibition with the awareness that behind each image is a ‘story’ that is significant. These were, and in some cases are, real living people who led lives of sacred value. We invite you to encounter and connect with each image in your full humanity … in whatever way you may find meaningful.”
“Fierce Determination: Moving Forward With Grace and Dignity” will be open to the public for the entire month of February, during the library’s regular hours. See https://woodlibrarycalendar.com for those hours.