WILLIAMSON — For the past decade, Bob Conner’s good-humored work as the president of the Friends of the Library in this Wayne County town has brought in thousands of dollars to fund programming and pay for books and other items.
He started running the biannual book sales shortly after his 80th birthday. Now 90, he thinks the sale that just concluded may be his last time as coordinator.
“Why? Because I’m old, that’s why!” he exclaimed, noting wryly that the books aren’t getting any lighter.
And neither are the signs.
Carrie Deming and her husband, Nick, who own the Dog-Earred Bookstore in Palmyra, were waiting outside for the sale to open last Thursday. They quickly relieved Conner of one of the heavy sandwich-type signs promoting the book sale. He had been lugging it to Route 21, through the drizzle.
“We’ve got that!” Deming said as she grabbed one side and Nick took the other and they marched the sign to the roadside.
“I remember you from last time!” Conner said to the Demings as he turned to another bookstore owner who had come early, “and I remember you too.”
Kim Iraci, the director of the Williamson Library, said everybody remembers Conner for his dedication to putting on a quality sale. Twice a year, he spends the better part of about two weeks setting up — sorting books and puzzles, DVDs, books on CD, and other items — into categories in the library’s meeting room.
“He’s a treasure,” said Iraci, who slipped into the sale to grab a photo once it started.
There are other volunteers, of course, but Conner, who is retired from a career at Xerox in Webster, does much of the work himself because he knows how he wants things.
Prices are cheap. Children’s books go five for a dollar, while adult tomes range from a quarter to a dollar — perhaps a little more if something is really special. Mostly, the idea is to recycle the items back into the community and raise a little money for the library, which serves about 6,700 people in this Lake Ontario community.
One of the women who was working with Conner offered to help a patron carry her books to her car.
“Quick, before Bob sees us,” she said as she hefted bag. “He doesn’t like women carrying things and he’ll try to help. And he really shouldn’t.”
Conner, who chats with everyone who comes to the sale, was busy trading stories with some old friends and didn’t notice until he turned to joke with a child.
“You need some help?” he asked.
“NO!” both the volunteer and the buyer shouted as they nearly ran out of the library, laughing.
Conner said when he first got involved with the friends’ group, he immediately was installed as president, without being asked.
“There was no one else to do it,” Conner said. “Someone said to me, ‘You’re the president,’ and they said to someone else, ‘You’re the vice president.’ I have been trying to get other people to do it ever since and there hasn’t been anybody else. Not that I minded, really, but hey, I’m 90 now.”
Without having to worry about the sale, Conner said he and his wife, Carolyn, will probably just do more of what they already do: jigsaw puzzles and reading. Conner said for this sale alone, he donated a bunch of William Johnstone westerns he’s read and more than 40 puzzles that the couple had collected. And those puzzles aren’t the easy ones, either.
He worried that he might be bored, though.
“When I retired, I went to work in a restaurant, washing dishes,” he recalled.
“Just for something to do?” someone asked.
“No, no, they paid me,” he said.