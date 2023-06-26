A Book of the Year award winner after it was published in 2003, “Animals and the Afterlife” reveals that non-human animals, like humans, have souls that survive physical death and have often brought comfort and serenity into the lives of their former human caretakers.
In her Introduction, Sheridan — the founder of Compassion Circle, with a mission to expand compassion to all living beings — explains, “It is my intention that others will be comforted by the overwhelming evidence of life after death for animals; the highly substantiated notion that our loved ones never really die, no matter their species, no matter their size.”
When April, a rabbit, was alive, he would hop on Regina Fetrat’s ankles to waken her and get his ears rubbed. After April died, Fetrat felt him on her ankles while Fetrat was awake, for several weeks after April’s death.
After Carol Everson’s dog, Ty, died, Everson continued to hear her bark and whine and actually saw impressions left by her in the carpet and bed. One day, Everson’s grown daughter, Kim, went to her parents’ home and heard a dog barking and crying inside. Kim assumed her parents had left their new puppy at home when they went shopping. But her parents had taken the puppy in the truck with them. Consequently, Kim believed she heard the deceased dog, Ty, just as her mother had heard her.
Troy Wells awoke after dreaming a dog was licking him all over his face. Troy’s partner reminded Wells that Angel, his beloved chocolate Labrador who loved to lick the faces of Wells and his partner, appeared in Wells’ dream on the third anniversary of Angel’s death. Wells believes that “We all get signs from our pets when they have passed, but our consumed minds overlook what we might consider a sign.”
The best account of an animal’s reincarnation was told to me by Stan, a late friend of mine who lived in rural Kentucky. In 1979, Stan rescued an Alaskan Malamute. After that, Avatar had a good life. In 1992, just before he died, Avatar snuggled up to Stan. Stan buried Avatar alongside the creek in which Avatar loved to play. Stan protected the gravesite with a mound of stones on top of which he placed a pewter malamute. Avatar was missed by Stan and his four other dogs.
A year after Avatar’s death, Stan noticed a feral cat standing on top of Avatar’s grave. He was a skeleton of a cat, starved and infested with parasites and burrs. Stan fed the cat who, unlike other feral cats, was unafraid of Stan or his dogs. He allowed Stan to treat his ailments but wouldn’t allow Stan to touch his feet. Stan named the cat McBain and welcomed him into his home.
When Stan walked his dogs, the cat would jump on the back of Aisha, a German-Shepard/Rottweiler mix who usually disliked cats. Stan was flabbergasted by both the cat’s audacity and by Aisha’s willingness to transport her new friend on her back. All the dogs seemed to know the cat — who began bossing them around
When Avatar was alive, he was alpha dog. Avatar’s “girlfriend” was Aisha, who was now carrying McBain on her back. Avatar and McBain loved affection, but both animals would never permit Stan to touch their feet. McBain seemed to be less than a year old when he suddenly appeared a year after Avatar’s death.
Reincarnation? Just a bunch of coincidences? How many coincidences or twists of fate does it take before we can cross the highway of probability?
Twenty-eight years ago, when I was a student at SUNY Brockport pursuing a master’s degree in history that would qualify me to teach history at Finger Lakes Community College, I enrolled in a historical research seminar. I explained to the professor and to my fellow students that my own research project would be about a history professor in France who joined the Resistance and who was captured, tortured, and executed by the Gestapo in 1944. I did not know the actual identity of this professor prior to my studies at Brockport, where I learned about him from assigned readings. When I told the class that my interest in this professor was based on my belief that I might be a reincarnation of this professor, their facial expressions and other body language indicated they probably thought I was weird.
But why, as a youngster, for reasons unknown to me, did I refer to Freedman family members by using the history professor’s last name? Why had I always been mesmerized by stories about the World War II German occupation of France? Why, prior to learning about this professor who was executed a year prior to my birth, did I dream about his World War I combat experiences and his brutal interrogations by the Gestapo? My research included phone conversations with two sons of the professor who helped me to find plausible answers to these and other nagging questions.
“Soul Survivor: The Reincarnation Of A World War II Fighter Pilot,” authored by Bruce and Andrea Leininger (with Ken Gross), concluded that their son James is probably the reincarnation of Lt. James Huston, who was killed by Japanese anti-aircraft fire in 1945. I shared my 63-page paper about my own reincarnation experience with Bruce Leininger (I regard this paper as the best paper I ever wrote for a college course) shortly after “Soul Survivor” was published. After reading it, Leininger phoned me. He urged me to pursue my research, even if this necessitated that I go to France to do so. However, the professor in question now resides peacefully in my subconscious. As a practical matter, there is little more that I can actually do to resolve these issues. I am content to let matters rest.
You may wonder how anyone can claim to have been someone else who lived before his or her birth without any physical bodily connection to such a past life? It could be that after death, at least some people and animals pass on their spiritual rather than physical essence to one or more new souls. Past life memories may be part of the spiritual genetics of soul survival.
My belief in reincarnation doesn’t alter my beliefs that God is the highest spiritual power in the universe and that Jesus was sent by God to our planet. Whatever I may experience in this or possibly in future lives, I want God and Jesus to always remain with me.