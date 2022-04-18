James E. Wilson, 77, of Himrod, Yates County, died at his home on Jan. 8, 2022, from pulmonary fibrosis, a progressive and incurable lung disease.
Although his disability prevented him from doing basic things late in life, caused cognitive and gross motor losses, and often required him to need a “funny-looking oxygen machine,” such challenges did not prevent Wilson from writing his memoir, “Choosing The Hard Path.”
In 2003, Wilson was invited by then-Congressman Amo Houghton to join him and Congressman John Lewis for the March 2003 reenactment of the famous 1965 Edmund Pettus Bridge crossing. During Wilson’s revisit to Selma, Ala., James Perkins Jr., who was elected as the first Black mayor of Selma in 2000, put his hand on Wilson’s shoulder and said, “You know the only reason I’m the mayor of this city is because of you and people like you. Thank you so much for what you did.”
What did Wilson feel, learn and see in Selma when, as a young Caucasian civil rights activist, he participated in demonstrations there in the mid-1960s? He experienced “fear — absolute and real; music and its importance for body and soul; spirituality — the spirituality of the Black people of the South in particular; the children of Selma — children, seven or eight to fifteen or sixteen, and all ages in between. They were fearless and offered leadership to their parents and visitors from the North; the seniors of Selma — the elders who had seen it all and who knew things had to change; the hatred of the White community, my race; the absolute authority and abuse of power by the police.”
Wilson wrote that “I saw things I had never seen, felt things I had never felt and met people with tremendous passion and leadership qualities. Selma really did help to define me and to define my beliefs about many things. It helped me begin to study the world and people differently. Selma was my introduction to the philosophy of non-violence … Arriving at a place where violence and intimidation were acceptable when Blacks tried to do something as basic as register to vote, or to speak up about it, I began to realize nonviolence was much bigger … My mind was opened to writings and ideas that spread the word not just of peace, but also about conscience and acts of conscience, civil disobedience and activism … I would be arrested numerous times for acts of conscience in the future. I would be a part of other movements against violence and injustice, and it really all came from that short but important experience in Selma, Alabama.”
The impact of Selma on the rest of his life is what Wilson’s serious, compelling, insightful and highly readable autobiography is all about. “Choosing The Hard Path” is full of dramatic personal accounts and ironies that make his book a page-turner. It is obvious Wilson put his heart and soul into writing his memoir.
Some readers, understandably, may be turned off because Wilson publicly burned his draft card and spent two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to refusing to report for induction into the Armed Forces. What really intrigued me is that Wilson, a victim of childhood polio who, while in college, had pneumonia that soon developed into pleurisy that ultimately led to a collapsed lung for which he required hospitalization, would in all likelihood have been disqualified from military service for medical reasons.
But Wilson didn’t seek a medical deferment. As a committed pacifist who had previously received a religious deferment, Wilson could have avoided military service with a conscientious objector classification, but he refused that option too.
Wilson’s reasons for pleading guilty to charges that carried penalties of up to five years’ imprisonment, when he could have lawfully avoided military service for medical and religious reasons, are explained in his book.
Wilson’s incarceration helped him to understand “incarceration in general and what happens to people when they lose control of their own lives. People in institutions of all kinds including the military, facilities for people with disabilities, nursing homes, etc., all see the results of power and control,” Wilson explained.
Chapter 19, “Closing Institutions of Another Sort,” describes Wilson’s experiences after his appointment to be the first executive director at The Arc of Schuyler, working there for 32 years until his retirement in 2011. Wilson was an active participant in the movement to shift from institutionalizing people with developmental disabilities to community-based care alternatives.
Wilson explained that much of the “mainstreaming” movement was the result of the exposé by Geraldo Rivera of the squalid conditions at Willowbrook State School on Staten Island. “It turned out that Willowbrook was just the tip of the iceberg. Institutions warehousing people with disabilities existed all over the state … They were hidden from public view and scrutiny … On numerous visits to state institutions to determine our ability to support specific people, I was reminded of my own experiences with institutionalization in prison. In these institutions that were supposed to be supporting people with disabilities, I saw the same control, intimidation and inhumane treatment that I had seen in the federal prison system, except this time the institutionalized had far less control of their situation.”
It was during this time that Wilson met his second wife, Jeannette Frank. They worked together for years, and she helped him stay focused and dedicated to the people and families Wilson’s organization supported. Wilson dedicated his book to her and to his sons Nathan and Brian and his granddaughters Dylan and Riley.
While I agree with some of Wilson’s viewpoints, I am more conservative than Wilson on some of his other outlooks. Whatever the ideological or political beliefs of those who read “Choosing The Hard Path,” I believe most readers will appreciate the author’s honesty, sincerity and decency. That is why Wilson was blessed to have as many friends as he had, including Vietnam veterans who knew why Wilson was sent to prison.