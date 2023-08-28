Daniel Coughlin’s father, Timothy, is dying. Daniel is with his parents, Timothy and Maggie. They are joined by Timothy’s siblings, Father Michael, a Roman Catholic priest, and Sister Siobhan, who is a nun. Weeks earlier, Timothy had declared, “I’m a common Irishman. When I go, I don’t want to go with fanfare.” An old cassette player from the ’70s plays upbeat Celtic music.
“I’m ready to go home, Maggie. It’s my time, and I’ve made peace with this. I want you to know I couldn’t have asked for a finer wife.” Timothy’s gaze lingers on Maggie before he shifts his attention to Daniel. He tells his son that he trusts him to look after his mother. “She’s done right by you. Now you need to do right by her.” Timothy asks Daniel if he knows the meaning of his name. “The Irish translation means attractive. And, that you are. You were always a handsome boy, but there’s another, more important translation.”
Timothy explains, “It means judgment of God. God my judge. You, Daniel, you were a gift from God. Out of the ugliness of war and Hitler’s hatred, God gave us you. Innocent people were unfairly judged for their beliefs. I saw it for myself” (Timothy, a World War II Army veteran, saw action in Europe and dealt with Jewish Holocaust survivors).
“That means nothing to you now, son, but some day … ” Timothy’s voice trailed off as he turned to Maggie. “It will be your decision, Maggie. You’ll know when the time is right to share the letters with Daniel. Promise me, Mag, for his sake.” As Maggie bent to kiss her husband, she told him, “I love ye, Timothy Coughlin. I give ye my word.”
Daniel wondered about the letters. After Timothy’s funeral, Daniel asked his mother about the letters, but she told him it was too soon to talk about it. He respected her wishes and waited weeks before broaching the subject again. When he did, Maggie dismissed them as just a bunch of old letters and, since he was busy with work and his children’s many activities, he accepted that. Daniel soon forgot all about the letters.
Fast-forward to years later. There is a crisis in the family because Liam, the son of Daniel and Liz Coughlin, is planning to marry Mora, a Jewish woman. While Liz is supportive of their son’s engagement to Mora, Daniel is opposed to it. Daniel tells his mother and his aunt that “I’m looking years down the road. Will Liz and I be able to give our grandchildren Christmas gifts? Take them to the Christmas Eve Mass? And Easter, the holiest of holidays, and we might not be able to share it with them. There won’t be pre-Cana classes. They can’t raise children in both religious traditions without causing confusion. Their marriage may not even be sanctioned or accepted as legal in the Church’s eyes. I know there are some who wouldn’t care, but I do. I want Liam to be in a marriage that will succeed.”
But Liam tells his father, “It’s my life. My choice. My future. I love Mora. She’s an amazing woman. I’ve asked her to marry me. I feel like I don’t even know you right now. Where’s the guy who made every one of my friends feel welcome, including Mora? She’s good enough to be my friend but not my wife just because she’s Jewish?”
Liam urges his father to “do some real soul-searching, and maybe then we’ll have something to sit down and talk about. I’m not saying anything to Mora because I’m praying to God — yours, mine and Mora’s, because it’s the same one — that you have some kind of awakening.”
This is when Daniel’s elderly mother believes the time has come to give Daniel the box of World War II love and friendship letters hidden in her attic. Initially, Daniel has little interest in these letters but, spurred by his mother’s insistence, relents and begins reading them.
If you decide to read “Attic Letters,” be prepared to be totally mesmerized by what you will read.
You will understand why Laurie Gifford Adams, a local writer who resides in Stanley, dedicated her novel “to all veterans and active-duty servicemen and women who have put their lives on the line to preserve the freedoms citizens of the United States enjoy.”
Be prepared to have your head spinning with all the stunning surprises included in this inspiring, tender and unforgettable love story that takes place in the midst of war and in the aftermath of the Holocaust.
Early in the novel, the author writes, “Picking up the next letter, Daniel thought of the questions that swirled in his mind. He’d never imagined that love letters would be so full of information, and he looked forward to reading more.” Like Daniel, I too found these letters to be intriguing, haunting, and intense.
Adams writes that early in Daniel’s reading of these letters, “he rolled his shoulders to pull himself out of the mental time warp of the correspondences. The writing was so vivid that it transported him back to an era he’d heard about his entire life and now felt he was reliving vicariously.”
I experienced the same reaction simply by reading “Attic Letters.” I felt like I was repeatedly commuting in a time machine back to America’s home front and to Europe during World War II. Adams is a gifted storyteller.
“Attic Letters” is a novel about how our historical past is tied to our present times, about the true meaning of motherhood, about the true meaning of unconditional and eternal love and how it can transform us in ways that are uplifting and extraordinary. And, here is a novel that, in my opinion, should have become a New York Times bestseller — with all the makings of a good movie. But, I had never even known about this novel until I happened to see it at a used book sale at Canandaigua’s Wood Library and purchased it for $1.
Adams is associate director of alumni relations at Keuka College and co-founded, with Brooke Baker, Finger Lakes Authors & Readers Experience. FLARE’s mission is to connect local authors and readers through publicity and book events.