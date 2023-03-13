Benjamin Netanyahu was the prime minister of Israel from 1996-99 and 2009-21. After Israel’s 2022 election, Netanyahu was once again sworn in as prime minister — as the leader of a so-called hardline coalition. He officially started his sixth term on Dec. 29, 2022.
From 1967-72, Netanyahu, whose nickname is Bibi, was a soldier and commander in Sayeret Matkal, an elite special forces unit of the Israeli Defense Forces. Starting with their childhoods, Netanyahu and his brothers, Yoni and Iddo, recognized that Israel was a hard-won and precarious gift to the Jewish people, and that in the struggle to protect the country Israel must show strength and fortitude to combat Israel’s internal and external enemies.
In 1976, Yoni Netanyahu was killed in Entebbe, Uganda, while commanding perhaps the most daring hostage-rescue mission of the 20th century.
Three years earlier, Yoni wrote: “I want peace very much. I don’t like to live by the sword, a life of killing and trying not to be killed,” while also writing, “I see with sorrow how a part of our people still clings to unrealistic hopes for peace … They want not to see, so they distort (reality). It would be comic if it wasn’t so tragic.”
Much of his fascinating and mesmerizing autobiography is a story about how, as prime minister, Netanyahu has shared Yoni’s frustration.
“We are a people of hope. Our national anthem, Hatikva, means hope. Without hope we would never have been able to rise from the ashes of the Holocaust and reestablish the Jewish state. But as I told my fellow citizens time and again, you can’t build peace on hope alone and you certainly can’t build it on false hope.”
Case in point: Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin believed — wrongly, in Netanyahu’s opinion — that Israel should start withdrawing from the Golan Heights. He believed that since Syria was a major player in the Middle East, if Israel and Syria could make peace, this would pave the way for Israeli peace with the Palestinians. But the price of such a peace treaty would have to be the withdrawal of all Israeli troops from the Golan Heights.
Netanyahu explains: “It never occurred to those advocating this position that … if Israel went down from the Heights, it would become so vulnerable that it would invite a Syrian attack and the peace would collapse. The possibility of political change in the Arab states that would make Israel’s situation even more precarious never occurred to them either. This in fact happened when parts of Syria were taken over by Islamists during the civil war, in Egypt with the Muslim Brotherhood takeover, and Gaza with Hamas’s seizure of power.”
Netanyahu continued to say that “dictatorships get to power by practicing aggression against their own people. So, what will prevent them from practicing aggression against their neighbors? The answer is … nothing, except the force of deterrence. Peace with a dictatorship, or at least non-belligerence with it, is achieved not by debilitating concessions but by powerful deterrence — not by weakness but by strength.”
After President Donald Trump visited Israel and met with Netanyahu and other Israeli officials, Netanyahu “knew we had four great tasks before us. The first three were to get the U.S. to leave the Iran deal, to get it to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and to get America to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights. If we were lucky, we would also achieve a fourth mission, one that had eluded Israel for a quarter of a century: peace with more Arab states.” Netanyahu’s narrative about how all these missions were actually accomplished is particularly memorable.
Four months after Trump’s visit to Israel, Netanyahu and Trump met again at the UN General Assembly. Netanyahu showed Trump a map of Hezbollah’s 130,000 rockets aimed at Israel, which were set up throughout Lebanon. “Bibi, how do you sleep at night?” Trump asked. Netanyahu’s reply: “By making sure they don’t sleep at night. They know what will happen to them if they attack us.”
When Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital officially and announced he would move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, there were “no significant demonstrations throughout the Arab world. As the president later said to the fearmongers, ‘the sky didn’t fall.’ ”
To a large extent, Netanyahu’s story and the story of Israel are intertwined. The Netanyahu family has played a major role in enabling Israel “to become an international success story, a powerhouse of innovation, enterprise and strength. This newfound power gives us a future promise and has led to four peace agreements. More surely will come if we continue to nurture our might, our resolve and our belief in the justice of our cause.
“As a soldier, I fought to defend Israel on battlefields, as a diplomat I fended off attacks against its legitimacy in world forums, as finance minister and prime minister I sought to multiply its economic and political power among the nations.”
I highly recommend this book to both supporters and critics of Netanyahu. Netanyahu tells readers that “Though addicted to history books and political biographies … I immediately discard any that aren’t written in a novel and gripping way.” Indeed, Netanyahu himself has a talent for writing in a novel and gripping way.
Here is a wonderful book that is heartfelt, inspirational, often filled with suspense, and highly dramatic. Netanyahu has a remarkable ability to grasp the pulse of history and to personalize it.
‘Bibi: My Story’ “Bibi: My Story” By Benjamin Netanyahu 2002, Simon & Schuster, 724 paperback pages, $35 {related_content_uuid}2b7fc6bd-53ef-4e21-add8-c8e1c6173bff{/related_content_uuid}