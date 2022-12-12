Since the end of World War II, historians, religious scholars, and others have debated whether Pope Pius XII was largely unresponsive to the plight of Jews during the Holocaust, or whether he actually saved as many Jews, heroically, as possible.
Two recent books have emerged that mined new information obtained after Pope Francis allowed the opening up of Pius’ archives. “The Pope At War” portrays Pius as a villain; “The Pope and the Holocaust” praised Pius’ courageous actions on behalf of persecuted Jews.
In advanced praise for “The Pope at War,” James Carroll, author of “Constantine’s Sword,” wrote, “Disputes over the role of Pope Pius XII in World War II have been hopelessly mired either in sanctimony or hostility because of gaps in the historical record. David Kertzer’s supremely well-informed analysis of the newly opened Vatican archives now establishes once and for all the massive scale of the pope’s moral failure in the face of Europe’s conflagration and Hitler’s murder of six million Jews.”
By contrast, in advanced praise for German historian Michael Hesemann’s “The Pope And The Holocaust,” Robert Reilly, author of “America on Trial: A Defense of the Founding,” wrote, “this dramatically illuminating book should finally put to rest the calumnies against Pius XII, whose actions saved more Jews during the Holocaust than any other single individual. Hesemann tells this story in an entirely gripping manner and explains why Pius had to do this work quietly and often covertly. While the book reads like a thriller, its documentation is thorough, compelling and definitive.”
Both books are highly readable, dramatic and suspenseful. They include interesting revelations about many well-known and not-so-well-known historical personalities and events in the history of the Holocaust and World War II.
At first glance, Pius often seemed too timid when confronted by the awful actions taken by Hitler and Mussolini against Jewish people and others victimized by the two dictators. If I had read “The Pope At War” without reading “The Pope And The Holocaust,” I might have regarded Pius as a villain, or as “Hitler’s pope.” But after reading “The Pope And The Holocaust,” I am now convinced that Kertzer’s “research” for his book only included discoveries that would support his contention that Pius was indifferent to the suffering of Europe’s Jews, while ignoring everything Pius did to help the Jews.
For example, in a radio address on Aug. 1, 1941, Pius declared, “A great scandal is presently taking place, and this scandal is the treatment suffered by the Jews. That is why I desire that a free voice, the voice of a priest, should be raised in protest. In Germany, the Jews are killed, brutalized, tortured because they are victims bereft of defense. How can a Christian accept such deeds? … These men are the sons of those who 2000 years ago gave Christianity to the world.”
On this and a few other occasions, Pius wasn’t silent.
But Pius also learned that when he or his cardinals and bishops publicly condemned Nazi atrocities, such condemnations only intensified Nazi persecutions of both Jews and the Catholic Church. As Pope Benedict XVI said about Pius XII, “He often acted secretly and silently because, in the light of the practical situations of that complex period of history, he foresaw that only in this way could he avoid the worst and save the greatest number of Jews.”
“The Pope And The Holocaust” convinced me that nearly 1 million Jewish lives were saved thanks to Pius’ endeavors on their behalf. All this is documented in Hesemann’s book and summarized on pages 398-399 and pages 413-421. I was introduced to a sincere, genuine and compassionate pope as I read about how, under Pius’ direction and guidance, visas were obtained for persecuted Jews; funds were made available for Jewish immigration to countries whose leaders were urged by Pius to accept these Jews; several of Hitler’s vassal states stopped deporting Jews to death camps; Jews were provided with forged identification papers that saved them from deportation and execution; and priests, nuns and other caring Catholics risked their own lives to save Jewish lives when they hid them in monasteries, convents and other Catholic institutions. Jews were even hidden in the pope’s summer residence.
Pius believed that “words are silver; but helping is gold.” Hesemann contends that Pius “did not want to purchase for himself the applause of the civilized world and fame in future generations with the blood of innocent persons.” By avoiding public condemnation of Nazi atrocities, Pius was able to rescue more Jews.
For example, by cultivating cordial relations with a German commandant during the German occupation of Rome, Pius succeeded in obtaining several hundred placards from the commandant that prohibited German entry into Rome’s monasteries, convents and other Vatican institutions. Hesemann explains that “this prerequisite made it possible, from October 25, 1943 on, to hide Jews in 235 monasteries and, thus, save as many as 4465 of the total number of approximately 8000 Roman Jews.”
Unfortunately, “The Pope At War” is getting most of the mainstream media’s attention and praise. For the most part, public libraries are purchasing “The Pope At War” more often than “The Pope And The Holocaust.” I am saddened that defamatory historical falsehoods about Pope Pius are being perpetuated, while historical truths about this decent and courageous pope are being ignored.
A plaque on the Via Tasso in Rome, where Gestapo headquarters and a torture prison had existed, was erected by the Jewish communities of Italy in 1946.
The Jews To His Holiness Pius XII:
The congress of delegates from the Italian Jewish Communities … expresses to His Holiness the deepest gratitude of all Jews for the human brotherhood of the Church during the years of persecution when their lives were endangered by the barbarity of the Nazi fascists. Many times priests endured prison and concentration camps and even sacrificed their lives in order to help Jews … The Jews will always remember what the Church, following the instruction of the pope, did for them during this terrible time.