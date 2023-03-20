At age 19, Britney Gengel was a teenager who hadn’t quite found her purpose in life. But, after arriving in Haiti, Fox News Channel anchor Harris Faulkner explained that Britney “felt God’s hand awakening compassion and optimism in her spirit. She was moved by the profound poverty she witnessed but also by the abundant faith and resilience possessed by the people of Haiti, especially the children.”
On Jan. 12, 2010, Britney texted her parents, Len and Cherylann Gengel: “They love us so much and everyone is so happy. They love what they have, and they work so hard to get nowhere, yet they are all so appreciative. I want to move here and start an orphanage myself.”
That same day, a magnitude 7 earthquake wreaked havoc on Haiti. Britney and five other members of the Lynn University contingent that had gone to Haiti to be of service to others were among the 220,000 people who perished in the earthquake.
“As a news anchor, I was on the air covering the breaking details of the horror in Haiti … Haiti looked like a meteorite had hit from outer space,” Faulkner wrote.
Len Gengel traveled to Haiti. He recalls viewing the rubble that had once been the hotel where the University Journey of Hope group stayed. He made a promise that he would return to Haiti someday to honor Britney’s wish to establish an orphanage there.
In her story “A Future For Haiti,” Faulkner writes, “Obviously, it is one thing to say that you would like to build an orphanage to help children and another thing entirely to do it. To say that Len, Cherylann, and their boys took on a monumental task is an understatement. That they were able to do it, with the help of hundreds of volunteers and supporters in a country like Haiti, is miraculous.”
The amazing and soul-stirring story of how the orphanage would provide dozens of orphaned children hope for a brighter future is just one of the many stories in Faulkner’s sensitively written book about how God inspired hope when all seemed lost, and the role of faith and prayer that brings God alongside us, especially when we face crises and seemingly insurmountable challenges in our lives.
In the chapter “My North Star,” Faulkner describes how faith and prayer have enriched her own life and the life of her father, who told Faulkner about his own approach to prayer: “I really try not to talk too much. I just listen. Stop telling God what to do, and just listen. I remember a time when I really couldn’t talk and it worked well for me, so try it.” Faulkner explains, “And I did it. And I continue to listen for what the Lord wants me to hear … and do next.”
When I finished reading “Faith Still Moves Mountains,” I read an acclaimed national bestseller of the 1980s that I had heard about but had not previously read. Rabbi Harold S. Kushner wrote “When Bad Things Happen To Good People” in response to a personal tragedy in his own life.
Kushner’s son, Aaron (1963-77), was a bright and happy child who, before the age of 2, “could identify a dozen different varieties of dinosaurs and could patiently explain to an adult that dinosaurs were extinct.” But Kushner and his wife had been concerned about Aaron’s health because he stopped gaining weight when he was 8 months old. Aaron’s hair started falling out after his first year of life. Prominent physicians assured the parents that Aaron would grow to be short in height but normal in other ways.
When the Kushners discovered that a local pediatrician was conducting research on problems of children’s development and growth, they introduced him to Aaron. The pediatrician diagnosed Aaron with progeria, “rapid aging,” a rare disorder for which no cure existed. The doctor told the parents that Aaron would never grow much taller than 3 feet in height, would lose all the hairs on his head and body, would have the appearance of an old man while he was still a child, and would die in his early teens.
Kushner experienced “a deep, aching sense of unfairness — I believed that I was following God’s ways and doing His work. How could this be happening to my family? If God existed, if he was minimally fair, let alone loving and forgiving, how could he do this to me?”
And why did Aaron have all this to cope with? “He was an innocent child, a happy, outgoing three-year old. Why should he have to suffer physical and psychological pain every day of his life? Why should he have to be stared at, pointed at, wherever he went? Why should he be condemned to grow into adolescence, see other boys and girls beginning to date, and realize that he would never know marriage or fatherhood? It simply didn’t make sense.”
About 18 months after Aaron’s death, Kushner knew the time had come for him to write his book. Kushner had gone from self-pity to the point of acceptance of Aaron’s death: “This had to be a book that would affirm life. It would have to say that no one ever promised us a life free from pain and disappointment. The most anyone promised us was that we would not be alone in our pain, and that we would be able to draw upon a source outside ourselves for the strength and courage we would need to survive life’s tragedies and life’s unfairness … I am a more sensitive person, a more effective pastor, a more sympathetic counselor because of Aaron’s life and death than I would ever have been without it … ”
While Faulkner’s book is largely about miracles, Kushner’s book is largely about how to keep our faith when the miracles we pray for don’t happen. While Faulkner’s book was written from a Christian perspective, Kushner’s book was written from a Jewish rabbi’s perspective. Nevertheless, I believe that both books transcend the different religious beliefs of their authors, and that both books remind us of the importance of faith and spirituality in our lives.
Faulkner explained that “no matter how afraid we are, how abandoned we feel, how much we think our Father has turned away, that he will never leave us alone.” Kushner arrived at a similar conclusion. And I believe Faulkner would agree with Kushner’s observation that “the ability to forgive and the ability to love are the weapons God has given us to enable us to live fully, bravely, and meaningfully in this less-than perfect world.”
'Faith' and 'Bad Things' "Faith Still Moves Mountains: Miraculous Stories of the Healing Power of Prayer" By Harris Faulkner 2022, Fox News Books, 275 paperback pages • • • "When Bad Things Happen to Good People" By Harold S. Kushner 1981, Avon Books, 149 paperback pages