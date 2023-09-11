Canandaigua resident John Kerr was a Navy combat medic in Vietnam. In his memoir “Breaking Silences,” Kerr describes his first big firefight: “My heart was pounding. Shrapnel and bullets were flying everywhere, mortars were exploding. It was chaos. I was with the lieutenant and his squad. When the mortar shells started firing, I could hear people yelling for a corpsman, for a medic. I wanted to run to them. But the lieutenant kept saying, ‘I’ll tell you when. You stay put.’ ”
The firefight continued. The lieutenant was wounded, and Kerr took care of his wounds. Calls for a medic continued. Once a line of defense had been established, the lieutenant told Kerr to respond to these calls.
When Kerr crawled up to the first squad of American fighters, he tended to a friend and fellow Navy corpsman, Gregory Vercruysse, who had been wounded severely. A Marine was trying to help Vercruysse. Kerr writes that he “was shaking with adrenaline as I looked at the shrapnel holes in Greg’s body, and a gun shot in the back. As the Marine and I worked at getting the battle dressings in place, Greg talked about wanting to go home. He asked me if he was going to make it. I reassured him. Greg was so scared that he grabbed my sleeve and begged me to stay with him. But the air was filled with gunfire and the shouts of wounded yelling for a corpsman.”
Because Kerr was the only available corpsman and other men needed his help, Kerr left Vercruysse with an assurance he would get back to him. Until that first firefight, Kerr had never dealt with such severe wounds. “I had seen the training videos on how to take care of wounds, how to put in chest tubes, how to do tracheotomies, how to do other things that you might need in the field. Of course, as young guys, none of us thought we would ever need to know how to do that.”
Once the landing zone was secure and helicopters were able to evacuate the wounded, Kerr went back to Vercruysse and helped to get him into a helicopter. He looked worse, but he was still able to communicate. Kerr hoped that once Vercruysse got to the rear area or to the Khe Sanh battalion aide station, he would be stabilized and moved to the division hospital at Phu Bai.
Sadly, Vercruysse didn’t survive. He had lost too much blood before he was medevacked.
As for Kerr, he writes that “I was covered in blood from taking care of the wounded. I was covered in so much blood that I looked like I was dead … I was a corpsman trained to care for others. We just didn’t think about our own needs. Nothing we were doing was normal, but no one talked about what was happening or how they felt.”
In his dramatic memoir about the grim realities of combat during the Vietnam War, Kerr describes his military service in a powerful way. He shares with us his fears, his nightmares, and his traumatic experiences in Vietnam.
Kerr’s brother Kevin was also a Vietnam veteran who died from the effects of Agent Orange exposure in 2022. “Having both served in Vietnam, we understood that we each had a story about that time. Yet we never shared our experiences with each other — we never could break the silences that we learned to keep in the military. I didn’t know that he had been awarded both a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. It broke my heart to learn this after his death. His silence will be with me forever. He has inspired me to move forward with my own story.”
Talking about his Vietnam experiences and coming to grips with his post-traumatic stress disorder became a necessary prerequisite for Kerr to begin a journey of healing. What is especially impressive about Kerr’s memoir is the manner in which Kerr conveys to readers important messages about how life’s challenges can work for us rather than against us, about how we can enable hope to triumph over despair.
“Breaking Silences” is not just a war story. It is a love story too. This year, Kerr and his partner Allan are celebrating 50 years together. “Through all these years, Allan has always been a supportive and loving partner. He keeps me looking forward. His encouragement brought me to believe that I have a story to tell. How lucky I’ve been to enjoy life with someone I love. I am grateful for sure.”
One chapter of Kerr’s memoir provides Kerr’s personal insights about how he came out as a gay man.
During his 46-year career as a registered nurse at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center, Kerr found that helping other veterans is rewarding and meaningful work.
Kerr explains that “staying quiet about who I am was easier because I have Allan … If people ever thought differently of me once they knew I was gay, it never came to me. I had no fear of that. I never did anything as a gay man that I would have been ashamed of doing. If somebody said, I didn’t know you were gay, well, I hope it wouldn’t have changed their thinking about me.”
Kerr participates in a support group for combat veterans that meets twice a month at the Canandaigua VAMC. Not long ago, when the group was talking about relationships, Kerr was asked if he was in a relationship. That is when Kerr revealed he was in a long-term relationship with Allan.
Kerr: “When I filled in the blanks with this personal history, it might have been like an ooh-ooh- moment. But at the same time, they were like, ‘this guy just went through all this (trauma) in Vietnam, he’s a gay man, and he’s here with us.’ I never felt any kind of stigma, never felt any kind of hateful moment or a bad look. Really, everybody in that group is very friendly to me. I care about them. They care about me.”