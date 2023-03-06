One month prior to the Battle of Midway, decoded JN-25 messages — in 1939, the Japanese fleet began using a code the Allies would later call JN-25; it was so complete the Japanese believed it could never be decoded — alerted Admiral Chester Nimitz that a Japanese fleet was returning from an attack against the British in Ceylon and was headed to Port Moresby in New Guinea. To their surprise, two carrier task forces of the American Navy were awaiting their arrival.
The Battle of the Coral Sea, from May 4-8, 1942, was the first naval battle in which the opposing ships never saw each other. Why? Because aircraft did all the fighting. The battle’s outcome checked Japanese expansion toward Australia. It also was the first Pacific battle where code-breaking played a major role in the outcome.
By mid-May, the U.S. Navy received information from code breakers that suggested Japan was sending a massive flotilla to AF, but the code breakers were uncertain where AF was. Some believed AF stood for Midway, a small island crucial for defending Hawaii and the West Coast and for maintaining any U.S. presence in the Pacific. Others speculated the Japanese were targeting the Aleutian Islands or Hawaii.
Navy officers instructed American forces on Midway to radio a message — not coded, just plain English — claiming their distillation plant had broken down and that Midway was short on water. It was hoped the Japanese would intercept the bulletin and pass it on. Sure enough, a local Japanese unit picked it up and sent its own message that AF was short of water. The Americans intercepted the message.
Here was confirmation that AF stood for Midway.
Thanks to American cryptanalysts reading JN-25, Nimitz was ready for the attack on Midway. By the time the Japanese withdrew, the U.S. Pacific Fleet had lost two ships, 145 aircraft and 307 men. The Japanese lost four carriers, nearly 300 aircraft and over 2,500 men.
The four-day Battle of Midway in June 1942 marked the end of Japanese expansion in the Pacific and was a major turning point in the war. Nimitz acknowledged that code-breaking had given America a “priceless advantage” at Midway. The Battle at Midway gave the Navy confidence in its cryptanalytic units and gave the code breakers confidence in themselves.
In her book, “Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II,” Liza Mundy discusses how American women cryptanalysts played a crucial role not only in the outcome of the Battle of the Coral Sea and the Battle of Midway, but in other major military actions, including Guadalcanal, Leyte Gulf, Okinawa and the Eastern Solomons, the Battle of the Bulge, the Battle of the Atlantic, and the June 6, 1944 D-Day invasion of Normandy.
Genevieve Grotjan aspired to teach college-level mathematics but was unable to find a university willing to hire a female professor. In September 1940, after less than a year as a civilian Army code breaker, Grotjan made a discovery that enabled the Allies to eavesdrop on Japanese diplomatic communications throughout the war.
Hiroshi Oshima, Japanese ambassador to Nazi Germany, communicated with Tokyo with an enciphering machine dubbed “Purple” by the Allies. Grotjan’s break allowed American military officials to monitor Oshima’s communications, which yielded some of the best wartime intelligence out of Europe. The intelligence from these code-breaking endeavors prompted Allied commanders to make Normandy the new main D-Day landing site, rather than at Calais, which Adolf Hitler expected would be the main Allied landing site.
After the war, there was recognition that military intelligence, most of which came from code-breaking, shortened the duration of the war greatly. U.S. Rep. Clarence Hancock of New York, speaking on the floor of Congress on Oct. 25, 1945, said, “I believe that our cryptographers in the war with Japan did as much to bring that war to a successful and early conclusion as any group of men” — while making no mention that the majority of these “cryptographers” were women.
Hancock’s omission reflects a glaring omission in the historical record of WWII — that, as Mundy’s book reveals, “women were more than placeholders for the men. Women were active war agents. Through their brain work, the women had an impact on the fighting that went on.”
Over 10,000 American women served in the Army and Navy as code breakers during World War II. Their achievements shortened the war and saved countless American lives. But they have gone unrecognized for far too long.
Let’s remember the historical significance of these women. As a start, they deserve an honorable mention during March, which just happens to be Women’s History Month.
'Code Girls' Code Girls: The Untold Story Of The American Women Code Breakers Of World War II By Liza Mundy Hachette Books, 2017, 640 paperback pages