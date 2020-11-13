During their 60 years together, Albert and Ann Shane remained very much in love with one another. After Albert died of a heart attack, for weeks afterwards Ann couldn’t sleep. When she looked in the mirror, she “saw an old lady with messy hair and dark eyes.” Recalling that her husband often told her that she was beautiful, Ann made a beauty parlor appointment. By the time Ann’s face, hair and nails were done, she once again felt beautiful.
It was raining hard, so she bought a bonnet before she left the salon, but “on my way to the car, the bonnet flew off my head and into the sky. My hair was drenched, my makeup ran. I felt so foolish for having gone through all that trouble, and for what?” So Ann stopped going to the beauty parlor.
Ann’s story, titled “He Makes Winds His Messengers,” concluded: “Then one autumn day, I stood on our balcony and watched the falling leaves dance in the wind. I felt like one of them, forgotten, old. God, now that Albert’s gone, who sees me, a lonely old woman trying to look pretty? I was just about to go inside when something else floated down to join the dead leaves and then, twisting with life, climbed higher into the sky. Slowly, gently, it came to rest at my feet. My lost bonnet had returned, a whisper from heaven saying, ‘I do.’”
“He Makes Winds His Messengers” is one of 58 true stories that comprise “Comfort from Beyond: Real-Life Experiences of Hope in the Face of Loss.” A common theme to all these stories is that there is a connection between the world we live in and the world beyond through the spirits of departed loved ones who let us know they remain with us by reuniting with us in mysterious and powerful ways.
In her Introduction to these readings, Evelyn Bence, the book’s editor, suggested that by reading a few stories or a section at a time — especially if you have lost someone you love — rather than reading the entire book all at once, “We’re confident that, over a period of time, you’ll be strengthened in spirit, renewed with strength, comforted within — from beyond.”
Having personally experienced the kinds of experiences described in “Comfort from Beyond,” after the loss of a beloved person or companion animal, I believe this book is an honest book that, as the book’s editor believes, “can brighten the color of a sad blue heart by adding a tint of joy and gladness.”