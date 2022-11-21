On May 28, 1980, Robert Lee Willie and Joseph Vaccaro went on an eight-day rampage during which they brutally raped and fatally stabbed 18-year-old Faith Hathaway, who was left to die in the woods. They next kidnapped a teenage couple and took turns raping the young woman in the back seat of the car as they drove across several states. They stabbed the young man and shot him and tied him to a tree and left him to die. He survived but was paralyzed for the rest of his life.
Prior to these crimes, Willie was involved in two other murders: the drowning death of a man in a scuffle over drugs and the shooting death of a police officer during a robbery. He had an extensive history of run-ins with the law from an early age.
While on death row, Willie’s appeals attorney asked Sister Helen Prejean to be Willie’s spiritual advisor. She would also advocate for a commutation of Willie’s death sentence to life imprisonment without possibility of parole.
Prejean reached out to Faith Hathaway’s stepfather and mother, Vernon and Elizabeth Harvey, who were flabbergasted initially by this nun’s endeavors to try to prevent Willie from dying in the electric chair. Vernon Harvey introduced himself to Prejean at the capitol steps in Baton Rouge, where Prejean had been protesting capital punishment in Louisiana and Harvey had been participating in a counter-demonstration in support of the state’s death penalty.
In her book “Dead Man Walking: An Eyewitness Account of the Death Penalty in the United States,” Prejean wrote about their conversation.
“We must have executions, he tells me, because it’s the only way we can be sure these ‘mad dogs’ don’t kill again. He ticks off his favorite pro death-penalty arguments, just as I tick off mine for abolition. I have to respect that he’s out here at the foot of these capitol steps because he believes in his cause as strongly as I believe in mine. Maybe even more. I haven’t had anyone close to me murdered. I tell him I’m terribly sorry about his stepdaughter and ask if I may come to visit him and his wife.‘Sure, come on over,’ he says, and he writes his telephone number for me on a piece of paper.”
After witnessing the executions of Willie and Patrick Sonnier, another death-row inmate for whom she was a spiritual advisor and advocate, Prejean decided to write a book about her lengthy journey into Louisiana’s death row, where she counseled condemned inmates while simultaneously offering counseling and support for their families — as well as the families of the people who were murdered. Prejean said she began her journey “naively. It took time — and mistakes — for me to sound out the moral perspective, which is the subject of this book. There is much pain in these pages. There are, to begin with, crimes that defy description. Then there is the ensuing rage, horror, grief, and fierce ambivalence. But also courage and incredible human spirit. I have been changed forever by the experiences I describe here,” Prejean explained in her introduction.
As Prejean’s compelling and heartfelt narrative takes us into the hearts and minds of death-row inmates, elected officials, attorneys, prison administrators, the families of condemned inmates and the families of their victims, and corrections officers who guard condemned inmates and who participate in the executions, and as we witness how Prejean comes to grips with all the controversial issues involved in the death penalty debate, the reader feels as if he or she is accompanying Prejean on her revealing voyage through our criminal justice system.
“Dead Man Walking” is a balanced book that allows readers to walk in the shoes of everyone affected by the death penalty and by violent crimes.
Beyond dealing with all aspects of capital punishment, here is a book about the true meaning of a saying I heard when I was a youngster: “Pray as if everything depended on God, but work as if everything depended on you.”This is largely what Sister Prejean’s life and work are all about. And, “Dead Man Walking” is a wonderful example of how to live a fulfilling spiritual life whenever we let our consciences be our guides and we stand up for what we believe in.
Whether you agree or disagree with Prejean’s absolute condemnation of capital punishment under any circumstances, I believe most readers will recognize the sincerity of her beliefs.
The death penalty issue is a complex one. It involves conflicting values, including whether sentencing practices should be based on the severity of the crime or upon the potential rehabilitation of the offender, whether the value of a victim’s life can be measured in terms of an offender’s life, whether inmates are entitled to guaranteed painless executions when there are no guarantees of painless deaths for others, whether the most callous murderer can be prevented from committing future murders or other serious crimes without executing them, and whether miscarriages of justice occur frequently enough to justify the abolition of the death penalty.
I talked with a woman who regarded her son’s execution as murder by the state of Florida. I also talked with a woman whose young son was kidnapped and brutally killed by a man her son trusted. She was grateful Texas finally executed him. That I could empathize with both mothers is another illustration of the complexity of capital punishment.
If the staunchest death penalty supporters could meet all the inmates on death row, they would probably favor lesser punishments and occasionally exoneration for some of them. And, if the staunchest opponents of capital punishment had to live on death row for any length of time, they would likely be happy when at least a few troublesome inmates were executed.
Prejean’s endeavors helped to shape the Catholic Church’s official opposition to capital punishment. “Dead Man Walking” was a New York Times best seller that brought Prejean invitations to speak to United Nations commissions, Congress, governors, citizens in civic groups, and religious organizations throughout the U.S. and worldwide. “Dead Man Walking” also inspired an Academy Award-winning movie starring Susan Sarandon, who played Prejean; a stage play for university and high school students; and an opera performed on five continents.