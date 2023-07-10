In his book, “On War and Writing,” Samuel Hynes, a former professor at Princeton and a U.S. Marine World War II veteran, wrote there are two primary sources for personal war information: remembering and reporting. Remembering comes in the form of war stories, often affected by time, while reporting draws on letters or other documents contemporary with the events. Throughout history, letters home have given a personal glimpse of the war events in a way no other source can do.
So it is with James Slack’s new book, “Dear Janie: Letters Home from the 85th Evacuation Hospital Vietnam, 1971.” Slack draws on the letters he sent his wife during his year in Vietnam to give a very personal look at the most bloody aspects of the war: the operations of a field hospital in the combat zone. In the process, he reveals how men cope with a situation he described as a place no one wants to be.
Most Americans will never find themselves in a war zone. It is a situation they will never experience. James and his wife, Janie, married in 1969, and as the Vietnam War heated up, the draft drew ever closer to James. Then, he joined the Army, becoming a 2nd Lt in the Army Medical Service Corps. Two years into his service, he went to Vietnam. Like many military wives, Janie had to deal with him leaving. But like many military couples, they were in this together. Still, she never expected James to be in combat. It’s funny: to most Americans, the idea of war is remote.
After all, in many people’s minds, war only happens to others. Even during the Vietnam War, the soldier’s fight was not the ordinary American citizen’s, and it was not his experience. When war intruded into a person’s life, this experience changed. Now the Vietnam War was James’ war. And a fierce war it was.
The World War I British poet Siegfried Sassoon described combat in his poem “The Dreamers” this way: “Soldiers are citizens of death’s grey land ... “ Now the moments in a combat zone dominated James’ life. In death’s grey land, there is a threshold that one passes over; events and thoughts linger for years. These are thoughts of the injured men, the grim reality of war, and the toll that battle takes on those there.
My combat experience in war was very different than the one that faced James. An air war is detached and compartmentalized in many ways: Fly a mission, be in combat for 5-10 minutes, and return home. For James, the battle was up close and very personal, 24 hours a day. In the letters home, Slack writes of the terrible injuries men experienced from the enemy, drug abuse, carelessness with weapons, and other self-inflicted physical and mental wounds. Slack describes these events often in explicit detail. Yet, it is necessary to show the price the United States paid in both deaths and the lingering mental wounds that Vietnam inflicted upon all who were there. Again and again, the story’s theme comes through: It is hard to be in a place no one wants to be. How does one deal with this situation?
When one is in a war zone, one is not in their ordinary world nor part of where they find themselves. Out of their world captures it — and James often felt adrift.
Being there or returning home was difficult for those who served in Vietnam. Many blamed the veterans for the excesses of the war. But it is only through reading a book, such as “Dear Janie,” one can learn of the price they paid in so many ways. Some dealt with these issues for years; Slack returned home to his dear wife (now married 54 years) and family, seemingly putting the war behind him.
But did he? This book tells his story and serves as closure for a difficult time in his life, a time that shaped him and made him the man he is today. It was not easy to be a warrior. And this message echoes throughout this book.