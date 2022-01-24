“Fighter ‘Gator”
by John E. Norvell
2021, 262 pages
$19.95
“Fighter ’Gator” is the type of memoir that prompts the reader to imagine he is witnessing firsthand the author’s Air Force training — preparation that enabled Canandaigua resident Lt. Col. John E. Norvell (USAF, Ret.) to be a navigator who flew numerous combat missions over Cambodia in 1973 as part of Operation Freedom Deal. Most of the bombing was carried out to support the Cambodian government in its struggles with the Communist Khmer Rouge.
In a letter to his wife, Bonnie Norvell, on June 20, 1973, Norvell wrote, “Well, I had my check ride yesterday, and it went pretty well. So now I am fully qualified to go into combat — about three weeks too late by my reckoning. We had a 4.2-hour mission and refueled three times. We ended up flying down about eight miles west of Phnom Penh and blowing up enemy troop emplacements.”
Norvell received a letter from a relative asking him what it was like to kill people. To be asked such a question “pissed me off. I felt violated and betrayed. I could not believe anyone would ask such a question.”
Norvell explains, “When I selected the F-4 for my aircraft, it meant combat and bombing enemy positions. Granted, I did not think about it much, even after I arrived in Thailand. My attitude toward this may seem to be morally ambiguous, but it’s not. It was my duty to do the mission given to me; that was my job. If that involved bombing an enemy position, I did what the United States asked me to do.”
Although the January 1973 Paris Peace Accords ended America’s military operations in North and South Vietnam, the bombing in Cambodia continued — a situation that intensified the divide in the United States between “hawks” and “doves.”
Norvell explains. “In June 1973, as anti-war pressure grew, Congress cut off all funds for the Cambodia air war effective 15 August 1973. We now found ourselves flying almost 24 hours a day to do as much damage as possible to the Khmer Rouge before that deadline.”
(Three years later, the Khmer Rouge, under the command of Pol Pot, instituted a horrific and bloody regime in Cambodia. Over the next few years, the Khmer Rouge murdered 3 million people in a population of 7.2 million).
Norvell writes, “When you fly in the military, there is a path that you follow. All do it. You start as a student flier, earn your wings, become qualified in a specific aircraft, move on as a squadron member, and then if you are proficient, and do well, become an instructor for others. Each time you move up a rung on the ladder. And each time you move, there is another rung.”
If you read “Fighter ’Gator,” you may feel as if you are climbing this ladder with Norvell as he shares with us his fears and insecurities, and how he successfully overcame them.
During just the first phase of his training, Norvell was expected to master aerospace physiology, life support, aircraft equipment, systems, and procedures, and radar navigation. In conjunction with this phase, Norvell learned how to do a parachute landing.
“The T-29 was a trainer aircraft with no ejection seats, and if we had an emergency, we would have to jump out,” he said. “We began in the classroom and moved outdoors. There we lined up by a static stand and the instructors showed how to drop about six feet (although to me, it looked about 15), hit the ground, land, and roll, executing a perfect PLF” (parachute landing fall).
“OK, I thought, what they are telling me is climb up those stairs, jump off that platform, hit the ground — not my butt — on my shoulders, roll and get up. Yeah right. I watched some of the lieutenants. They were like Olympic gymnasts: Perfection. What a bunch of showoffs. Did I mention I had sat at a desk for four years?”
However, Norvell, to his surprise, did it.
We then travel with Norvell to the next rung of the ladder.
“The next phase was to tow us up in the air on a chute and do practice landings as if we had jumped from the T-29.”
I won’t give away what happened next other than to say I was reminded of the maxim, “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.”
As Norvell continues to climb the ladder toward his goal of becoming a flight navigator, he asks readers to “imagine a clown car filled with 12 clowns, all attempting to leave the car simultaneously. Now imagine 12 navigator students trying to use the drift meter, take their fixes, plot them, and keep ahead of the aircraft. The lead instructor would later say, it was ‘all asses and elbows’ as we attempted to do in the air what we had learned on the ground. Doing a mission was different in the air as the plane encountered turbulence and was buffeted from side to side.”
Norvell’s narrative is both dramatic and lighthearted. “Fighter ’Gator” held my interest as I learned about Norvell’s U.S. Air Force career, and the many heroes Norvell encountered.
His book is dedicated to the memory of Maj. Theodore “Ted” James Shorack Jr., who had been an Air Force ROTC instructor at Hobart College in Geneva. Shorack was lost on June 9, 1966, over North Vietnam while on a rescue mission of an F-105 pilot.
“For me, Ted will always represent the credo of the American fighting man: Duty, Honor, and Country,” Norvell said.
Norvell paid tribute to Shorack and to several other friends whose names are inscribed at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial: “Visiting the Wall was a particularly poignant experience every time I went.”
Space does not permit me to discuss other features of Norvell’s book, including an interesting appendix by David Garbe that describes Garbe’s restoration of the cockpit of an F-4 Phantom 11 jet. I would encourage people to read or re-read Mike Hibbard’s “War stories, friendships turn into book” (Times, Nov. 11, 2021) for further information about “Fighter ’Gator.”
“Fighter ’Gator” is available from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other online booksellers.