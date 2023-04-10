During the early 1990s, actor Gary Sinise auditioned for an acting role in “Little Buddha” with Keanu Reeves and for the Western epic “Wyatt Earp” with Kevin Costner.
In his wonderful autobiography “Grateful American: A Journey from Self To Service,” Sinise explains that “both movies were big, expensive projects. Keanu was coming off a string of hot hits, including the ‘Bill & Ted’ franchise and the action thriller ‘Point Break.’ Kevin had exploded in popularity with ‘Field of Dreams,’ ‘Dances with Wolves,’ ‘Bull Durham,’ ‘Robin Hood,’ ‘JFK’ and ‘The Bodyguard’ … I would have been happy to land the roles in either ‘Little Buddha’ or ‘Wyatt Earp,’ and I kept my fingers crossed, hoping something would happen.”
Shortly thereafter, Sinise learned he had been passed over for both movies.
Sinise and his wife, actress Moira Harris, both auditioned for “Tall Tale,” a Disney movie starring Patrick Swayze. Sinise was delighted when he and his wife were offered the roles of the father and mother. The idea of acting with his wife in the same movie was especially appealing. Sinise was just about to say yes to “Tall Tale.”
Just before he called in his acceptance, Sinise’s phone rang. He had auditioned to play the part of a wounded Vietnam veteran, Lt. Dan Taylor, in a Paramount picture whose title would be the name of the main character, “Forrest Gump.” After Sinise had auditioned for the part, he heard nothing further.
When Sinise received the phone call informing him he had landed the role of Taylor, he had to make a choice: Turn down the Disney movie or the Paramount movie.
Sinise explains: “It’s a funny thing about movies — how do you ever know what’s going to be a hit? Disney had been known to produce some wildly popular movies, and ‘Tall Tale’ features Patrick Swayze, who’d done very well. Would working with Tom Hanks in ‘Forrest Gump’ prove a better choice? Moira and I talked it over. We decided I needed to place my bets with ‘Forrest Gump’ — plus, I really wanted to play the role of the Vietnam veteran.
“Life is full of ironies. If I had landed the roles in ‘Little Buddha’ or ‘Wyatt Earp’ — roles I had desperately hoped for at that time — then I wouldn’t have been able to do ‘Forrest Gump.’ ‘Little Buddha’ turned out to be a box-office disappointment. ‘Wyatt Earp’ received mixed reviews and floundered in the wake of the similarly themed movie ‘Tombstone,’ released six months earlier. ‘Tall Tales’ was fun but didn’t earn back its budget (although Moira was great in her role) and has largely been forgotten today.”
Wanting to do a good job in “Forrest Gump,” Sinise read the 1992 Pulitzer Prize-winning autobiography “Fortunate Son” by Lewis Puller Jr., a Marine Corps officer who, when he stepped on a booby-trap bomb, lost his left hand and nearly all of the fingers on his right hand. His legs were vaporized.
Sinise writes that “Puller was the son of the most decorated marine officer in the history of the Corps, Lieutenant General Lewis ‘Chesty’ Puller. Like Lieutenant Dan, Lewis Puller returned from Vietnam and struggled with many demons, including alcohol abuse, the difficulties of living with his injury, and the isolation he felt as a veteran of an unpopular war. He worked hard to overcome his challenges, became a lawyer for the VA, and even ran for Congress at one point. But just a few months before ‘Forrest Gump’ opened, Lewis lost his battle with those demons, taking his own life on May 11, 1994. I was very sad to hear of his passing. Reading his remarkable book and knowing his story helped motivate me. They became important parts of my preparation for the character (of Lieutenant Dan).”
Shortly after “Forrest Gump” was released, Sinise was invited to the Disabled American Veterans convention to receive an award for “an honest portrayal of a catastrophically injured veteran who served his country.” As hundreds of disabled veterans of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam, and their families, began “clapping, cheering wildly, whooping, calling my name,” Sinise was both humbled and stunned.
“Here are all these wounded and disabled veterans — men and women who have sacrificed so much — honoring me for merely playing a part in a movie … Lieutenant Dan has somehow become more than just a character in a movie. To these veterans he has become a symbol of our country’s collective awareness of all our injured veterans, especially the Vietnam veteran. Already his character has grown beyond anything I could ever imagine.
“I gave everything I had to the role because I wanted to pay special tribute to our Vietnam veterans who never got the thank-you and the pat on the back they deserved. Over the years I’ve met many people whose lives have been touched by the role of Lieutenant Dan, especially in the military and veteran community, and I’ll always be grateful the role has done much good.”
In addition to “Forrest Gump,” Sinise is also known for his roles in “Apollo 13,” “Ransom,” “Snake Eyes,” “Truman,” “George Wallace,” and “The Green Mile,” but “my life’s work has turned into so much more than what I’ve done on the stage and screen.” Sinise has visited and befriended America’s military personnel in Iraq, Afghanistan, and around the world.
In 2011, Sinise established the Gary Sinise Foundation. Among other good things this foundation has done is to provide “smart homes” for severely wounded veterans.
“We provide these houses and the land they’re built on at no cost to the vets, completely mortgage free. Each house is individually designed and equipped with anything each severely wounded vet needs to make life more manageable. Adaptive smart technology, ADA-accessible restrooms, sometimes, if necessary, wheelchairs, ramps or elevators, whatever can help to restore functionality and independence to the veteran and his or her family.”
Space does not allow me to discuss other memorable features of the book, including the performances of the Lt. Dan Band at military bases all over the world, the fascinating story of how “Forrest Gump” was produced, and the happy story of Moira Harris’ successful recovery from alcoholism — with the support of Sinise and other family members. Sinise’s life story is apt to leave an indelible mark on you once you have read it.