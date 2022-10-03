Jim McEnery, who was born and raised in Brooklyn, enlisted in the Marines in 1940 and fought in three major campaigns in the Pacific: Guadalcanal, Cape Gloucester (New Britain), and Peleliu. McEnery’s rifle company — made famous by the HBO miniseries “The Pacific” — is brought to life in McEnery’s account of his hellish combat experiences.
I found “Hell In The Pacific” at a recent used book sale at Canandaigua’s Wood Library and purchased it for 50 cents. What a bargain! Here is a memorable and mesmerizing narrative that enables the reader to really understand the true meaning of the sacrifices, selflessness, and courage of America’s warriors on the front lines of the Pacific during World War II.
By the time I finished reading this book, I felt like I had been an eyewitness to history. The narrative was enriched by McEnery’s display of his own emotions and feelings. While Bill Sloan, the acclaimed author whose books include “Undefeated, Brotherhood of Heroes” and “The Ultimate Battle,” provided much historical information about the Pacific military campaigns. McEnery, age 92, told his story in the first person, using his own words and everyday language to which readers can easily relate.
When “Hell In The Pacific” was published in 2012, McEnery was under hospice care at the Legacy House in Ocala, Fla. He died Sept. 16, 2012.
At the end of his book, McEnery wrote: “For the record, I hated every minute I spent on those islands, but I’m glad I was there to fight those battles. If I had my life to live over, I’d willingly do it all again. That’s what it means to be a Marine. Semper Fidelis!”
In his Epilogue, McEnery wrote: “The men I fought beside and shared foxholes with in World War II — especially those in K/3/5 — are like members of my own family. Except for my wife, Gertrude, my daughter, Karen Cummins, and my two grandsons, Brendan and Erik, these guys are the most important people in the world. (My sister, Lillian, passed away in 2004, and my brother, Peter Jr., was killed in a car crash in the early 1980s). This is why I’ve made it a point to stay in close touch over the years with as many of my Pacific comrades as possible. I still talk regularly by phone to wartime buddies like Charles ‘Slim’ Somerville, Bob Moss, and T.I. Miller, my old platoon guide at Guadalcanal. They’re as close to me as brothers, and they will be for as long as we live.”
When Marines were asked to volunteer for an especially dangerous assignment, Somerville, described by McEnery as “a short, skinny West Virginian who talked with a slow drawl but was the fastest man with a BAR in all of K Company,” was among those who said, “Yeah, I’ll go along.” McEnery wrote, “dozens of guys in K and I Companies started jumping up and hollering, ‘me too! Me too!’ Captain Wells, the CO of I Company, was there, too. He jammed his fist in the air to show his approval.”
About his own involvement in this action, McEnery explained, “I got caught up in the excitement and joined it. There were at least another hundred guys in this second wave, and I was squarely in the middle. I noticed that Bill Landrum, the assistant leader of my old squad, who’d shared a foxhole with me on our first night on Guadalcanal, was just three or four guys to my right. Right before we jumped off, I’d heard Landrum tell the Marine next to him, ‘Just give your soul to the Lord, and let’s go!’ ”
Landrum and another friend of McEnery, Pvt. Paul Gunter, were among those who were killed during the charge. “Now there was only some mopping up to do, but it turned out to be almost as dangerous as the charge had been. (Japanese) survivors were scattered over a wide area singly and in small groups. Some were wounded, but they all had weapons of some kind, and they were more than willing to use them.”
The first man to volunteer for this operation was Cpl. Weldon Delong, described by McEnery as “a husky Marine just under six feet tall who was from somewhere near Boston.” He enlisted in the Marines about the same time as McEnery did. “He was a born leader who’d taken over the squad of the First Platoon when I was assigned as company recon sergeant. He was also a crack shot with either a rifle or a pistol and one of the gutsiest Marines I ever knew — exactly the type of guy you wanted with you when the chips were down.”
During the “mopping up” phase of the battle, Somerville spotted several enemy soldiers hiding in some water behind a log. Somerville tried to warn Delong, who was out in the open and unprotected. But Delong apparently didn’t hear Somerville’s warning. One of the enemy soldiers in the water fired his rifle. “The bullet slammed into Delong’s chest. He went down without a sound and never moved again.”
Delong, who had become a good friend of McEnery, was posthumously awarded a Navy Cross for outstanding valor that day. Delong also had a ship name after him.
These are just a few of many heroes you will meet and remember if you read “Hell In The Pacific.” As you get to know them, you will understand why McEnery was sick at heart about the friends he lost, and why, until his death at age 92, he still grieved over his friends and comrades who were killed in the heat of combat.
And, until his death, McEnery felt a strong kinship with all of America’s combat veterans. He described his reaction to an article in American Legion Magazine about the significant role played by the Third Battalion, Fifth Marines, in the Afghanistan war, where 3/5 had the highest casualty rate among American infantry units.
“I felt such a powerful emotional connection to those young guys in the picture that it almost brought tears to my eyes. Their weapons and equipment were much more modern and sophisticated than the prehistoric stuff we used at Guadalcanal. But the point is, they were doing exactly the same kind of dirty, deadly job that we did seventy years ago. I couldn’t have felt a greater sense of pride if I’d been there myself.”