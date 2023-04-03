Kevin McDugle’s memoir about the two years (1994-96) that he was a Marine Corps drill instructor at the world-famous Parris Island military base in South Carolina is briskly paced, compelling, highly readable, and, at times, provocative. We become eyewitnesses to how drill instructors, in Sgt. McDugle’s words “have trained the meanest, most disciplined, gutsy fighting machine the world has ever known, the US Marine. Some are loved and others are hated but all of them made Marines. Stories have been told for years about the legendary Marine drill instructor. They are physically fit, well disciplined, with razor creases, and eyeballs that can cut your soul when they look your way … A Marine drill instructor may choke you or spit in your face but everything he does is for a purpose.”
One of McDugle’s recruits, named Tawes (McDugle does not provide Tawes’ first name), “seemed to respond to my relentless shadowing and punishments the way a drill instructor wants his recruits to respond — with change. He seemed to buckle properly to the character building that repetitious torments proposed.”
McDugle referred to Tawes as “my little motorboat. His season under my tender guidance was a rainy one, so he spent many hours in a horizontal position face down in a mud puddle blowing bubbles.”
“Taw-ezzzzz,” McDugle would yell, exaggerating the ezzz. “Don’t you move a millimeter.” McDugle would press his boot against Tawes’ back while waiting for the bubbles to subside. McDugle shouted at Tawes, “Who owns you, you little puke?” Tawes replied, “Sir, the Marine Corps, Sir!” McDugle: “So, who controls when you breathe in and when you breathe out?” Tawes: Sir, Drill Instructor Sergeant McDugle, SIR! Tawes would “never flinch or panic when he ran out of air. He learned that I’d let my boot up just at the right time. His trust in his drill instructors was implicit.”
Tawes himself later became a drill sergeant.
For the most part, I believe McDugle and other drill instructors — usually —conscientiously perform the duties and responsibilities of what Marine drill sergeants are expected to do in order to accomplish their goals. But permanently etched into my memory is McDugle’s chapter titled “Poor little bird.” Three platoons with their drill instructors were hiking and running in the island’s circuit course when one of the drill instructors peered into the swamp grass and found a bird’s nest containing several chirping babies. The drill instructor (McDugle said he didn’t recall his name) snatched one of the baby birds from the nest, raising the bird in a clenched fist for all to see. It was obvious that he intended to harm the bird. Shortly thereafter, the drill instructor bit the head off the bird and spat it to the ground, while tossing the bird’s body over his shoulder. He apparently wanted to show how tough and macho he was.
McDugle observed that “the recruits were frozen. Nobody said a word, but I could see some nervously choking back the contents of their stomachs, so I ordered our platoon into formation and ran them into forgetfulness. I’m OK with a lot of stuff, but I could feel my own stomach churning. Boy, I thought — that guy is nuts!”
Later in his book, McDugle wrote about his Marine Corps experience: “I never witnessed criminality firsthand. I never had to cover for anything that would’ve pricked at my conscience.” In my opinion, what McDugle witnessed another drill instructor do to the bird was criminality. Nobody tried to protect the bird. Nobody reported the misguided drill instructor for cruelty to animals and for conduct unbecoming a Marine. Nobody even verbally confronted the drill instructor.
If one of the purposes of basic training is for recruits to develop character and pride, the drill instructor’s senseless act of cruelty put a blemish on the boot camp’s purpose.
McDugle explains to readers: “Once I got in trouble when a recruit I didn’t particularly care for got approved to graduate after I’d warned my superiors concerning him barely qualifying. His parents came to my table the night before, dabbing their eyes with tissues. I cut off their thank you in mid-sentence and informed them that I didn’t believe their son was qualified for Marine service and if it had been up to me, he wouldn’t be graduating. However, he’d met the basic requirements and was being allowed to slip through a basic crack. Later, my Series Commander pulled me aside and warned me about talking to parents like that. I was disgruntled to say the least, but oh well … I hope the young man lived through his assignment on foreign soil.”
McDugle should not have upset the parents. And, if this particular recruit didn’t live up to McDugle’s expectations, I wonder if McDugle had given him any helpful, constructive individual attention or had encouraged his fellow Marines to do so, in order to improve the recruit’s performance.
In another excellent memoir, “Taking Baghdad: Victory In Iraq With The US Marines,” Staff Sgt. Aaron Grant described how he helped a fellow recruit in boot camp: “I just remembered four screaming drill instructors around him calling him names and insulting everything he was. What could he do but break down? Shooting up from the push-up position, I sprinted to where my fellow recruit stood paralyzed in fear. Inserting myself in front of the screaming sergeants I told (the recruit), ‘Show them what a man you are!,’ immediately pulling him down by the sleeve into position and doing push-ups with him face to face. The yelling drowned in a muted echo, and the recruit’s red eyes lost the humiliation that froze him. He succeeded.”
A senior drill instructor later told Grant, “I wish I could put your heart into all the other recruits here.”
Several times in his book, McDugle talked about his best friend, but McDugle didn’t identify him until the last paragraph of the book when he wrote, “My best friend’s name is Jesus, and he is the leader of all leaders. He has cleaned up my language and made me whole.”
McDugle’s book was published 18 years after leaving the Marines. He describes “the transparency of my life today compared to my former crusty demeanor — a side no one in my present life has seen.”
In my Jan. 23 Finger Lakes Times essay, “Guilty or not guilty? The perplexing Oklahoma case of Richard Glossip,” I wrote that “McDugle has tried unsuccessfully to establish a state convictions integrity unit to investigate cases like Glossip’s. McDugle has been told that as a Republican legislator who has confronted the GOP political establishment by advocating for Glossip he could be jeopardizing his political career. McDugle’s reply: ‘So be it.’ He wants his actions to be guided by his conscience and by ethical — rather than political — considerations. Unlike McDugle, I am not convinced Glossip is innocent, but I admire McDugle’s integrity and courage for standing up for what he believes in.”