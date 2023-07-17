In her most recent book, “Justice For Animals: Our Collective Responsibility,” Martha C. Nussbaum, a philosopher and professor of law and ethics at the University of Chicago, looks at the worldwide, age-old, problem of cruelty to animals by humans, and why humans have a collective responsibility to address these issues.
Nussbaum tells the story of Virginia, a sensitive female elephant in Kenya with large, amber eyes and who, when she hears music she likes, stands very still while her lids droop. Virginia’s favorite song is “Amazing Grace.” Virginia’s new baby elephant walks beneath her belly while Virginia is on the move through Kenya’s Amboseli National Park. Nussbaum explains that elephants are wonderful mothers and won’t hesitate to sacrifice their own lives to save young elephants from danger.
Nussbaum asks readers to consider something awful that might happen to Virginia, something that actually often happens to elephants. Noting that the ivory trade still flourishes and there is a market for animal trophies — it is not illegal to import such trophies into the United States — Nussbaum asks us to picture Virginia as she “lies on her side, dead, her tusks and trunk hacked off by a machete or hack saw, her face a bloody red hole. The other females gather around her and try vainly to lift her body with their trunks. Eventually, giving up the effort, they sprinkle earth and grass upon her body. The baby elephant is missing — taken, very likely, to sell to some zoo in the U.S. that is not too particular about origins.”
Now imagine if Virginia had been a female pig living on a typical American hog farm. Newly pregnant, Virginia has been thrust into a “gestation crate,” a narrow metal enclosure the size of her body. There is no bedding in the metal or concrete floor. The crate is so small that Virginia is unable to walk, turn around or lie down. Gestation causes loss of bone and muscle mass from lack of exercise. Pigs have to defecate and urinate where they stand and to constantly smell the stench from the sewage “lagoons” below.
Or, imagine if Virginia had been a whale who loves to sing. Nussbaum explains that the humpback whale song “has a complicated melodic structure and enormous variety — the sound is beautiful to us, and profoundly mysterious.” But Nussbaum then forces us to look at this whale washed up, dead, and emaciated. Inside her body, researchers will discover 88 pounds of plastic trash. Virginia has starved to death because plastic gives whales a sensation of fullness but no nutrition. Eventually, there will be no room for the whale’s real food to enter. Some of the plastic found in Virginia’s stomach had been there so long that it calcified into a plastic brick.
Or, imagine Virginia as a dog in an inhumane breeding facility. Such places, often referred to as puppy mills, are described by Nussbaum. “Many dogs are given low-quality nutrition, and often too little water. Many are given no or insufficient veterinary care, and often have diseases, parasites, and other problems. Puppy mill dogs typically have little room to move around and are often kept in cages, in unsanitary conditions that spread disease. They have too little shelter from heat and cold.”
While Nussbaum points out that “change is held back by the money people make by exploiting animals,” money can also be made by enterprises that do good things. For example, Nussbaum asks us to think about “the remarkable, almost incredible, consumer success of plant-based ‘meat’ products — soon to be followed by the further option of lab-grown meat that is ‘actual meat’ without killing any animals, marketed by the U.S. company Eat Just, and now approved for sale in Singapore, and shortly, no doubt, elsewhere.”
Nussbaum hopes that the readers of “Justice For Animals” will be moved, “in their own very different ways, to make a choice for justice and become lovers of animal life: with wonder, with compassion, with outrage — and with hope.”
I believe one of the biggest needs is for our elected officials, instead of being beholden to wealthy and powerful exploiters of animals, to instead go to bat for animals. Some politicians, while claiming to be friends of animals, will pat themselves on the back for sponsoring humane legislation, but do nothing when their bills never make it out of committee. Politicians will sometimes introduce animal-friendly bills, with applause and campaign contributions from humane lobbying groups, and then by their actions or inactions make sure their bills will not become law.
When I initially became involved in animal rights causes during the 1990s, I learned that every year hundreds of thousands of migratory birds get trapped inside oil-exhaust stacks and die agonizing deaths from burning, poisonous gasses, dehydration and starvation. This horrifying situation could have been prevented if oil companies had been required to place inexpensive, cone-shaped caps on all open stacks, to prevent the entrance of birds. But when I shared my concerns with elected officials, I was given the brush-off.
For example, then Vice President Al Gore replied to my concerns: “Like you, I believe in the humane treatment of all animals, and I support strong enforcement of laws designed to protect wildlife. In my view, the treatment of all living things, including migratory birds, is a reflection of the true compassion and maturity of a society.” So, why did Gore ignore my request that he ask the U.S. Secretary of the Interior to issue a directive to oil companies to cap open stacks? Just one phone call from the White House could have quickly resolved this tragic situation.
Over the past several decades, I have been frustrated repeatedly by similar responses or non-responses from elected officials to my concerns about other horrifying cruelty to animal practices.
At places of worship, it is rare for a priest, minister or rabbi to give a sermon on the topic of animal rights, calling to mind the famous words of English statesman Edmund Burke: “All that is necessary for the forces of evil to win in the world is for enough good men to do nothing.”