The Paris Accords, which took effect in January 1973, resulted in the withdrawal of all U.S. military personnel from South Vietnam and the release of all American prisoners of war held by North Vietnam.
Intensive bombing of North Vietnam had forced the North Vietnamese to return to the negotiating table. The bombing was what the POWs and their families had been hoping for. POW John McCain would later recall, “Despite our proximity to the targets, we were jubilant. We hollered in near euphoria as the ground beneath us shook with the force of the blasts, exulting in our guards’ fears as they scurried for shelter. We slapped each other on the back and joked about packing our bags for home. We shouted ‘Thank you!’ to the night sky.”
POW Jeremiah Denton, who like McCain was destined to become a U.S. Senator, would credit his wife, Jane, and the other members of the outspoken National League of Families of American Prisoners and Missing in Southeast Asia for their activism in pressuring the U.S. government to pay closer attention to the plight of the POWs. The activism by the wives of the POWs was responsible for the noticeable change in the way the POWs were treated. Denton said that without the women’s help, some of the POWs who were close to death from torture, malnutrition, and lack of medical care would have died in captivity.
McCain agreed. “Our treatment changed dramatically. It went from bad — in my case solitary confinement — to being with 25 others.” McCain also confirmed that the wives’ instincts had been right when they decided to disregard the “keep quiet” policy that U.S. government officials had insisted they adhere to.
All the released POWs agreed that their wives and other family members helped get the POWs released sooner than they otherwise would have been. While the women didn’t regard themselves as feminists, they went to great lengths to facilitate their husbands’ freedom and to account for those missing in action. Their activities included lobbying both the Johnson and Nixon administrations – President Nixon was far more supportive of the women’s endeavors than President Johnson — engaging the media to publicize the plight of the POWs, coding secret letters to their captive husbands, and even having secret meetings with anti-war activists.
The 1960s was a decade which witnessed a rising feminist movement in America. Betty Friedan’s “The Feminine Mystique” (1963) had this to say about what she regarded as the typical suburban housewife: “As she made the beds, shopped for groceries, matched slipcover material, ate peanut butter sandwiches with her children, chauffeured Cub Scouts and Brownies, lay beside her husband at night — she was afraid to ask even herself the silent question — is this all?”
Author Heath Hardage Lee explains, “A pilot needed the right wife” if he wanted to advance in the military. Wives were given a book of rules that they should comply with — rules that prescribed the same kind of behavior that “The Feminine Mystique” sought to change. Young women who married into the military were given advice on topics ranging from their wedding-night lingerie to conversational taboos in social gatherings. “More than one social faux pas in their byzantine world of calling cards, shrimp forks, and proper thank-you notes might result in a young officer getting passed over for a promotion. More serious offenses could even end in exile at some desolate military outpost,” Lee explains.
Lee suggests that “though most POW/MIA wives would never be feminists à la Friedan, some would take a page from Mystique — ditching the ‘problem that has no name’ for activism, in response not to a husband’s indifference but to their own government’s maddening neglect. Prejudice against women in general was an intrinsic part of the fabric of American culture. Women had so often been treated as second-class citizens that most military wives barely noticed and did not often complain. But when their gender started to affect the outcome of their husbands’ fates as prisoners or missing in Vietnam, a revolution slowly began to simmer, bubbling just under the surface among POW/MIA wives. It would be a long, slow burn, but it eventually would hit a boiling point.”
Lee does a good job of bringing the 1960s and early 1970s to life in her richly detailed account of the tribulations and eventual triumphs of the military wives whose actions helped American POWs who had been so badly treated in North Vietnam, while simultaneously changing American military culture for the better. Her extensive research included interviews with many of the people directly involved in all that transpired, film, video and television programs, unpublished private collections, memoirs and autobiographies, selected articles, and published books.
A few years ago, a Vietnam veteran and a friend of mine who had been among the liberated POWs, lost his battle to cancer. Prior to my retirement as a VA social worker, I occasionally had the honor of providing casework services and counseling to veterans who had been POWs during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
The group of POW wives was led by Sybil Stockdale and also included Jane Denton, Louise Mulligan, Ruth Ann Perisho, Candy Parish, Andrea Rander, Phyllis Galanti, Pat Mearns and Helene Knapp.
Sybil Stockdale, wife of POW James Stockdale (who would be awarded the Medal of Honor, our country’s highest award for valor), was the first wife to disregard the “keep quiet” policy when she gave an interview to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “The North Vietnamese have shown me the only thing they respond to is world opinion. The world does not know of their negligence, and they should know,” she explained. The Oct. 27, 1968, article, “Navy wife keeps vigil for Captive Pilot” prompted other POW families to approach newspapers to tell their stories, to speak at public meetings, to write guest essays for magazines and newspapers, and to give television interviews “about what it was like to live alone, without their husbands, their children and families living in limbo while their husbands and fathers rotted in dark jungle prisons 8000 miles away.”