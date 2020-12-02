“The Moon Lake Legend” by L. J. Russell, 315pp, 2020, Page Publishing, Inc.; $20.95 (The book is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Google Play and iTunes)
L.J. Russell’s first published book, “The Moon Lake Legend,” brings several of its main characters and their inner demons together with a horrific entity released from Moon Lake in the Adirondacks by two divers who intended to investigate an ancient Native American legend about an alien rock under the water that when disturbed released this fearful entity.
It’s the first published book for Russell, who grew up in Geneva and teaches in the district.
“Over the past two decades, I have written books as a hobby,” he said. “When some strange things occurred in my life a little over a year ago, I decided to publish one of the books.”
The novel’s setting is Camp Wildwood, a small resort with a lodge and cabins along the shore of Moon Lake. The main characters include the lodge’s managers, employees and guests. At first glance, Wildwood is the epitome of serenity.
When his wealthy father sent Josh Martin to Wildwood for a summer job as a groundskeeper in the hope that it would be a transformative experience for a college athlete harboring a lot of anger and aggressive attitudes toward women, Josh thought “there was no way that he would enjoy the summer. The wilderness was a far cry from the thrills and girls of the Jersey shore, which was where he expected to be all summer … There was nothing positive about Wildwood, and he tried to envision as many scenarios as he could that would send him home. But he had actually found the mountains amazing and cathartic. Yes, he was far away from the clubs and beaches of Jersey, but he discovered that sitting on the beach as the dazzling stars above the Adirondacks shone made him more peaceful than he could have imagined. Josh was finding an inner peace that he wasn’t sure existed in him before.”
The book’s characters living together at the camp have their own strengths, flaws, hopes, and expectations. Russell’s captivating writing style made me feel like I was at the camp with all the people living there. Even before the people at Wildwood would experience why the Mohawks long ago referred to Moon Lake as “Crazy Lake,” Russell does a good job of creating an atmosphere full of suspense. Early in my reading, I felt that something terrible would be happening at Camp Wildwood. Indeed, something terrible is what will take place.
I don’t want to give away too much of the story. I will say that “The Moon Lake Legend” is a good read and that what transpires is spellbinding. The characters are memorable. The narrative is full of twists, turns and surprises that make the book difficult to put down.
As the book’s characters and the reader experience the horrors resulting from the emergence of the monster entity from Moon Lake, I thought about some of this entity’s similarities with what our world is now experiencing from the COVID-19 Pandemic.
L.J. Russell, besides currently teaching U.S. history at Geneva Middle School, coached varsity lacrosse for many years with the Panthers. He enjoys writing fiction, hanging out and boating on Skaneateles Lake. In the winter, Russell enjoys skiing, a sport in which he spent 18 years as a professional ski instructor. The dark woods of the Adirondacks and their secrets, which have always intrigued Russell, contributed to his motivation to write “The Moon Lake Legend.”