Henry Louis “Lou” Gehrig (1903-41), regarded as the greatest first baseman in baseball history, also was renowned for his skills at bat. He and Babe Ruth were the heart of the first great New York Yankees dynasty.
After Ruth retired, Gehrig and Joe DiMaggio began a new era of Yankee dominance. Gehrig began playing for the New York Yankees on June 15, 1923. His last game was played on April 30, 1939. He retired from professional baseball due to an incurable neuromuscular affliction, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, whose commonly know acronym is ALS.
Gehrig retired with a career .340 batting average, 2,721 hits, 493 home runs, and 1,995 runs batted in. His extraordinary stamina and prowess at bat and at first base resulted in being nicknamed “The Iron Horse.”
Gehrig played his last game for the Yankees when he was 36 years old. He died at age 38 from ALS, which is characterized by difficulty in eating and swallowing, rapidly increasing paralysis, and destruction of the motor function of the central nervous system.
Readers of “The Life and Death of Lou Gehrig” will be given a front-row seat at America’s favorite pastime as they view Gehrig, Ruth, DiMaggio, and other Yankees playing baseball at their highest caliber.
On July 4, 1939, Gehrig delivered his “luckiest man on the face of the earth” farewell address to a sold-out crowd of over 61,000 people at Yankee Stadium on Lou Gehrig Appreciation Day. In his Prologue, Jonathan Eig transports the reader back to that hot and humid afternoon. Eig explains that, “For the first time in his life, Gehrig was afraid to be on a ball field. He was 36 years old and dying. His Yankee team-mates and their opponents that day, the Washington Senators, were lined up on the infield grass, waiting for the ceremony to begin. His wife and parents watched from box-seats along the third-base line.”
When initially offered an opportunity to speak, Gehrig responded no with a shake of his head. He was fearful of collapsing if he attempted to speak. Soon, however, the people in the stands were on their feet, chanting “We want Lou! We want Lou!” when, ever so slowly, Gehrig leaned toward the microphone, drew a deep breath, and began delivering what the author calls “one of the saddest and strongest messages an American audience had ever heard.”
Gehrig’s address conveyed a message of gratitude for all his blessings when he said, “Fans, for the past two weeks, you’ve been reading about a bad break. Today I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth. I have been in ballparks for 17 years and have never received anything but kindness and encouragement from you fans.
“When you look around, wouldn’t you consider it a privilege to associate yourself with such fine-looking men as are standing in uniform in this ballpark today? Sure, I’m lucky. Who wouldn’t consider it an honor to have known Jacob Ruppert? Also, the builder of baseball’s greatest empire, Ed Barrow? To have spent six years with that wonderful little fellow, Miller Huggins? Then to have spent the next nine years with that outstanding leader, that smart student of psychology, the best manager in baseball today, Joe McCarthy? Sure, I’m lucky.
“When the New York Giants, a team you would give your right arm to beat, and vice versa, sends you a gift —– that’s something. When everybody down to the groundskeepers and those boys in white coats remember you with trophies — that’s something. When you have a wonderful mother-in-law who takes sides with you in squabbles with her own daughter — that’s something. When you have a father and a mother who work all their lives so you can have an education and build your body — it’s a blessing. When you have a wife who has been a tower of strength and shown more courage than you dreamed existed — that’s the finest I know.
“So, I close in saying that I might have been given a bad break, but I’ve got an awful lot to live for. Thank you.”
Gehrig sometimes asked his physician, Dr. Paul O’Leary, if there was really a chance he might survive. O’Leary, faced with a difficult choice, “behaved more as a friend than as a good doctor. He offered Gehrig hope.”
But by the time the spring of 1941 came around, Gehrig was no longer asking his doctor about his survival odds. “In fact,” Eig explains, “he no longer mentioned his physical condition at all. Gehrig concerned himself almost entirely with the health problems of his friends and family.” Gehrig hoped that O’Leary or some of the other Mayo Clinic physicians might help them.
Gehrig’s wife recalled that at a time when paralysis was flattening her husband, he “just died away by inches, every day a little bit more, and if you saw him at the end of a week you couldn’t remember what he looked like at the beginning of the week.” Eleanor would nevertheless offer her husband hope, “and after a while he’d be back to the way he was, that quiet way of his, that wonderful quiet way of his.”
At 10 a.m. on June 2, 1941, Eleanor, Eleanor’s father, and a physician gathered around Gehrig’s bed as Gehrig was slipping away. “My three pals,” Gehrig said, looking up at them. Those were Gehrig’s last words. A few minutes later, Gehrig became comatose. He died that night.
Today, every year, about 5,000 Americans are diagnosed with ALS. We don’t know what causes it or how to cure it. Most patients die within two or three years after being diagnosed. The biggest difference between 2023 and 1941 is that ALS is now usually referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Gehrig helped to lift his rare disease from obscurity.
And, as Eig concludes, “ALS is a disease of weakness, but Lou Gehrig’s disease is associated with strength — the strength of a stricken man who said he felt lucky.” That is why many neurologists continue to display pictures of Gehrig in their examination rooms and offices. And, that is why, after the initial shock of learning they have ALS, patients frequently reflect on how Gehrig responded to his diagnosis, rather than on the outcome of his illness.
Whether Gehrig was on or off the baseball field, readers will be able to appreciate his character and integrity. By reading Eig’s biography of Gehrig, I learned a lot not only about Gehrig but also about all the important people in Gehrig’s life and their influence on his life. Here is a book that is not only about Gehrig and baseball but is also about the decades during which Gehrig lived.
“The Luckiest Man” is an insightful, engrossing and sometimes either heartwarming or heartbreaking biography of a man worth knowing about.