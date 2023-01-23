In the autumn of 2018, Marie Thunderwest received a letter from her congressman, who was seeking reelection, requesting information on what issues were of concern for his constituents. Thunderwest wrote to him, describing some of the bad experiences her elderly and frail mother endured at a nursing home. She wrote about her mother’s serious injuries via a preventable fall from a Hoyer lift, the many times she witnessed her mother sitting in urine-soaked clothes, inadequate staffing requirements, staff being poorly trained with a “don’t care” attitude, lack of communication between management and various levels of the nursing staff, her countless meetings with administration about her mother’s care, and the inability of the staff to meet her mother’s needs in a professional and timely manner.
Thunderwest informed her congressman that legislators are sometimes shareholders in the companies that own the nursing homes. “With this setup, the facilities can fix things to avoid fines and they recently joined in lobbying the government for the penalties to be reduced in nursing homes and that request was granted by the government.” Thunderwest pleaded with her congressman “that the elderly need someone to fight for them in a very real way. I expressed the hope that he would be the one to take up the plight of these forgotten members of society,” Thunderwest writes in her compelling and powerfully written book.
The congressman never replied to Thunderwest’s letter.
Thunderwest continued to advocate for her mother. “I reported to the charge nurse that tube feeding had leaked all over my mom during the night, but no one had bothered to change her or get her out of bed, and it was now afternoon (I had called twice Saturday morning to check on my mom, but no one answered the phone). … There were times when I visited mom and found the canula by her bed or behind the oxygen tank, laying on the floor. This was a violation of infection control and even though I reported it, I still found the canula on the floor many times. …. One day I watched the certified nursing assistant as he switched my mom’s tube feeding from the pole stand at the side of the bed to the pole attached to her Broda chair. He laid the heavy bottle full of tube feeding on the peg tube side of her stomach … ”
At a care plan quarterly meeting, the staff “heard my grievances, and some things were corrected but there was little improvement. I found myself repeating the same complaints over and over. I would complain about mouth care, lack of cleanliness around the peg tube site on mom’s stomach, medication being given late beyond the two-hour window of time, and my mother not being changed or checked enough times during the day. I also complained about certified nursing assistants holding her hands and connecting the tube feeding with the same gloves they used to clean her genital area despite (clean) gloves being readily available … ”
Although health department inspection visits were supposed to be unannounced, “the facility was always able to predict when a visit would be imminent. I could always tell when an inspection was about to happen because suddenly things changed at the nursing home. Kitchen staff started wearing hair nets and serving meals in a timely manner, hand sanitizers appeared on the food carts (residents’ hands were rarely washed before eating), extra staffing was provided, beds were neatly made, rooms were sparklingly clean, residents were up on time, and those who were usually left in bed all day stinking from urine and feces were suddenly clean and in their wheel chairs. Interestingly, the administrator watched me and a very few others very carefully. He followed us down the halls and watched our every move when the inspectors were there because we were the troublemakers.” This nursing home usually received the best five-star ratings.
While Thunderwest is understandably critical of nursing home employees who are negligent or abusive, she is also appreciative of employees who are conscientious and kind to care-dependent residents.
Thunderwest’s recommendations for nursing home reform include the appointment of a nursing home czar whose focused job description would be to revamp the nursing home industry for the benefit of the forgotten seniors; installation of surveillance cameras in every room; tougher regulation and oversight of nursing homes; more involvement of professional nurses in overseeing the certified nursing assistants daily work; requirements for hiring enough staff to provide for proper care of residents; strict enforcement of quality dietary management needs; implementation of stricter infection controls and better daily mouth care; and placing more emphasis on the role of the activities departments that provide creative programs for residents.
Thunderwest writes that “there were days, as I walked the halls of the facility and looked at these helpless elderly people, tears welled up in my eyes. … Once these sick old people raised the younger generation. Now they seem cast off, thrown away in nursing facilities that are understaffed and under regulated. I understand that for many families like myself, this was a painful option but what bothers me is the lack of visits and interest by the relatives who left them there. I heard them (the nursing home residents) speak about their past lives in the activities room. They spoke about their loves, careers, hobbies, and the families they now rarely saw.”
By reading “Old And Thrown Away,” we become eyewitnesses to the inhumane aspects of nursing home care. Nursing homes should provide excellent care all the time rather than just at times when inspectors are visiting. Thunderwest provides us with some thought-provoking and important perspectives about nursing home care and what can be done to improve the quality of life for nursing home residents.
“Old And Thrown Away” is a dramatic, candid and revealing book about our nursing homes and about what can be done to improve them.