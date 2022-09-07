On Sept. 11, 2001, members of al-Qaeda, a fanatical Islamic terrorist organization headed by a Saudi millionaire, Osama bin Laden, hijacked four airplanes. They flew one into the Pentagon and two into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. The fourth plane, in all likelihood to be used to attack the White House, crashed in Pennsylvania after several passengers managed to foil the terrorists.
At the World Trade Center, the casualty count was 2,753, including passengers and crew on the hijacked airplanes, 60 police officers, and 343 members of the New York City Fire Department. Firefighters and police officers had rushed into the building within minutes of the first attack.
Joseph Pfeifer, the first FDNY Chief to arrive at the World Trade Center, watched as a Boeing 767 crashed into the North Tower at 8:46 a.m. In horror and disbelief, Pfeifer tried to come to grips with what he saw.
In “Ordinary Heroes,” Pfeifer describes what happened: “The aircraft slammed dead center into the building, the wings carving a huge gash through the upper floors of the 110-story skyscraper. A massive fireball erupted, followed by an earsplitting explosion. Black smoke billowed from the wound the aircraft had ripped in the steel and glass building … One of the tallest buildings in the world was struck by a commercial jet and on fire. Thousands of people were in that building or arriving to begin their workday.”
At the time, Pfeifer realized this was a terrorist attack. He realized that hundreds of people had just been killed and that many others who had begun their workday were in imminent danger. He realized that “we were going to the biggest fire of our lifetime, the biggest fire since the FDNY was founded in 1865. I was in charge of the FDNY response for now. I had to gather situational awareness, inform the dispatcher, request additional alarms, develop a plan, and deploy firefighting resources.”
By reading “Ordinary Heroes,” you accept Pfeifer’s invitation to understand what happened on 9/11, and why it happened. You feel as if you are an invisible observer standing next to Pfeifer and you share his horror when, “as the fire raged out of control, people had begun leaping from the upper floors. Each unnerving crash was a life extinguished — and also a grave threat to first responders. At 9:30 a.m., a falling body crushed a firefighter as he reported to the South Tower, our first FDNY casualty.”
The death of the Rev. Mychal Judge, a beloved FDNY Catholic chaplain who died at the World Trade Center, was an especially terrible blow for Pfeifer; he was among those who discovered the priest’s body.
“I knew the firefighters going up were at risk, but Judge was our chaplain, a compassionate soul who’d put himself in danger, by choice, to provide solace.”
Pfeifer’s beloved brother, FDNY Lt. Kevin Pfeifer, also perished with many of his fellow firefighters at the World Trade Center. On Super Bowl Sunday 2002, Pfeifer recovered his brother’s body near the B stairs of the North Tower.
On Sept. 14, 2001, “President George W. Bush and I had an emotional moment when he spoke with me at Ground Zero. The President put both of his hands on my shoulders.” This was the occasion when Bush addressed the gathering. The crowd roared when the president shouted, “I can hear you! The rest of the world hears you. And the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon!”
Here is a memorable, haunting and personal account of what happened on Sept. 11, 2001, and its aftermath. “Ordinary Heroes” is also an eye-opening look at how and why firefighters share a close bond.
Pfeifer explains: “As firefighters, we think of ourselves as having two families — our family at home and the firehouse family. Every holiday is divided between time at home with family and working at the firehouse. When a firehouse suffers a line-of-duty death of one of its members, firefighters feel like they have lost a brother or sister and are compelled to take care of the fallen fighter’s grieving family. It is a special part of Fire Department culture to arrange funeral details, provide for the needs of the spouse and children, do necessary repairs to the family’s house and vehicles, generally help however we can. It is a deeply emotional time for the firehouse, and everyone bonds together. As the number of line-of-duty deaths rose to 343 the needs became overwhelming. Yet we tried.”
When Pfeifer was sworn in as a FDNY firefighter in 1981, he received “a badge in the traditional FDNY shape of a Maltese cross. The badge number was 1513, which to me had greater significance. It was one of my favorite Gospel readings, John 15:13: ‘There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for a friend.’ I wore that badge until I was promoted to lieutenant. When my brother Kevin became a firefighter, I arranged for him to have my old firefighter badge, 1513.”
Chapter 14, “Becoming,” is an especially interesting account of Pfeifer’s trials, tribulations and triumphs that he experienced in order to be a firefighter. “Training to be a firefighter was like training to be a soldier in the Army: learning to follow orders, to use your tools properly, and to understand the wiles of our very dangerous enemy-fire.” Pfeifer learned how to pull hose, climb ladders, search smoke-filled rooms. With a short haircut and instructors screaming in his face, Pfeifer ran, did vigorous calisthenics, and read complex manuals on the physics and behavior of fires. He also had to rappel down from the roof of a six-story building, among other difficult exercises.
“Ordinary Heroes” is a love story too. “My wedding day with Ginny was one of the happiest days of my life. Our love for each other would grow in ways we could not imagine as we faced life’s challenges and shared so many good times.”
Pfeifer retired from the FDNY in 2018 as an assistant chief and the founding director of FDNY’s Center for Terrorism and Disaster Preparedness. He reminds us that “the courage of ordinary heroes is in each one of us. We have the power to make a difference by doing ordinary things in life’s most challenging times. Each one of us, sooner or later, will be presented with a moment to be an ordinary hero.”